What happened to the house in which Shakespeare died?

ads

On April 23, 1616, England’s greatest playwright died. William Shakespeare certainly etched his legacy on every page of his famous works, but unfortunately, the story of his last home isn’t all that positive.

There’s a reimagined site in the land of Shakespeare’s last home, aptly named New Place, that tourists can visit if they venture to the serene town of Stratford-upon-Avon. However, the truth of what happened to the original New Place is as dramatic a story as a scene from one of Shakespeare’s plays.

Source: Getty Images Hell hath no fury like an angry reverend.

Reverend Francis Gastrell purchased New Place in 1753, according to the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. The New Place that Shakespeare had known had actually been renovated before Gastrell came along, and even in the 18th century, it attracted fans from far and wide.

During this time, there was a beautiful mulberry tree on the New Place property. Shakespeareans believed that the tree had been planted by the bard himself, so naturally it became a major tourist attraction. According to the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, Gastrell reportedly became so irritated by the constant stream of visitors that he clamped down and cut down the tree.

While Stratford-upon-Avon did indeed write off the reverend after he cut down the tree, things took a turn for the worse when they learned he had been avoiding paying his property taxes. Once again, the Reverend decided to escalate things too quickly and instead of paying the taxes he owed, he demolished New Place in 1759.

Source: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Shakespeare was born and died in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Gastrell: Exit, stage left, chased by the angry citizens of Stratford.

Of course, this did not endear Gastrell to his fellow citizens of Stratford-upon-Avon. According to the BBC, Gastrell had to leave town and leave town quickly.

Fortunately, all’s well that ends well with New Place. In 1876, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust acquired the property where the house once stood and has since re-landscaped the grounds into beautiful gardens with specially commissioned artwork. Visitors can walk among the flowers in the footsteps of Shakespeare and pay their respects to the bard.

According to No Sweat Shakespeare, “The Birthplace Trust, in its recent renovations, wisely decided that the best way to preserve or recreate the spirit of Shakespeare was to keep New Place, a vacant lot where there had once been a succession of houses. and a garden, natural: that was the driving principle».

If you are a fan of Shakespeare, a visit to Stratford-upon-Avon is definitely worth it. In addition to New Place, tourists can visit Shakespeare’s birthplace, his wife Anne Hathaway’s country home, Shakespeare’s classroom, and even Trinity Church, where the playwright is buried.

New Place as a home may no longer exist, but Shakespeare’s legacy can never be brought down. Ben Jonson, a fellow playwright from Shakespeare’s time, summed it up perfectly with this tribute to the bard: “Not of an age, but of all time.”

ads