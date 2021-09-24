what happened to the iconic Charlie’s Angels?

It is expected tonight (April 24) on Rai 4 at 23:34 Charlie’s Angels – More than ever (Full Throttle in the original), the second chapter of the sequel-reboot film saga of the cult TV series of the 70s and 80s, which also includes the iconic Cameron Diaz in the role of the combative Natalie Cook.

Whether or not it is, however, fate has it that the sequel to the movie McG (always directed by him) was the latest and real success of the actress in the box office world championships, because after that pinnacle of action reached during a career that exploded over the course of just 10 years, a steep and slippery descent has come for Diaz. And little have weighed the successes of The Mask, All Mad About Mary, Every Damn Sunday or Gangs of New York, collaborations that led her to work with Oliver Stone, Martin Scorsese and Farrelly brothers.

From 2003 onwards, in fact, smaller and smaller films have arrived between drama and choral comedy such as In Her Shoes or Love does not go on vacation, but also sensational failures such as The Box, Innocenti Lies or The Green Hornet (sometimes enjoyable) that have sunk and obscured the name more and more. Good and much loved by the public, Diaz broke out on the Hollywood scene thanks to her sublime beauty, so much so that in the second part of her career she also decided to exploit her again in titles such as Bad Teacher, Gambit, Sex Tape o The Counselor by Ridley Scott, the last great author with whom he collaborated by now in 2013.

And since 2014 she hasn’t been seen in the cinema or on television again, so much so that fans have begun to wonder if the star had not decided to retire from acting. So it was, in fact, even if Cameron Diaz announced it only four years later, in 2018, sharing via Instagram a post of thanks where she communicated to her followers retirement from acting to devote himself full time to private life, made up of fitness, fashion, parenting and health.

Do you miss it? Let us know in the comments.