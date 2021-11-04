What happened to the Italian vaccine against ReiThera’s Covid-19

It had to be the Italian vaccine against Covid-19. I had received the promise of funding for over 80 million euros from the state. But in the end that money was no longer allocated and the Italian biotech ReiThera had to stop testing the Covid vaccine.

The ReiThera vaccine completed phase 2 trial but stopped before phase 3 due to lack of funds. The company from Castel Romano (province of Rome) will not be able to continue with phase 3 despite the arrival of 1.4 million dollars from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. To bring the development of the Covid vaccine to a conclusion, funding is still awaited – if there ever will be – from the Ministry of Economic Development.

What will ReiThera do now

With the Gates ReiThera Foundation he will now try a develop new vaccines. One against the variants of Covid and another against HIV. In the note in which the company communicated the arrival of funding from the Foundation, it specified the two new objectives it will try to achieve:

“Develop second-generation vaccines that provide broader coverage against Sars-CoV-2 variants of concern, and support the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s HIV initiative to generate innovative vaccines“.

ReiThera’s vaccine against Covid

The Italian company remembers what the situation of the vaccine against Covid-19 he was developing. Phase 1 and 2 studies have shown that the GRAd-CoV2 vaccine is “safe and well tolerated in adults and the elderly, as well as in comorbid subjects, with seroconversion rates against Sars-CoV-2 greater than 93% after a single dose and more than 99% with a two-dose regimen“.

Based on these findings, biotech believes that one can go ahead phase 3 study for which, however, there is a lack of funding. ReiThera’s vaccine encodes Sars-Cov2 Spike protein and is based on a gorilla-derived adenoviral vector that is rendered unable to replicate.

The Castel Romano company also underlines that it has invested in the GMP area (Good manufacturing practices) with the purchase of cutting-edge technologies such as single-use technology bioreactors capable of supporting a work volume of up to 3,000 liters. Thanks to these tools it would be possible – underlines ReiThera – produce the vaccine on a large scale.

Furthermore, the production process of GRAd-Cov2 “it could easily be transferred to external sites for local production in countries where the demand for this new vaccine is greatest“.

Hopes for the Italian vaccine

ReiThera received the first 8 million euros of funding but not the remaining 80 million. There Court of Auditors blocked the appropriation asking for more details on the investment and the development of the anti-Covid vaccine remains stuck at the stake. Meanwhile, the company had offered to create a vaccine production center in Italy but also on that front the situation has not unblocked.

Regarding the development of the vaccine, however, doubts remain about the results of the early stages of which, at least in part, the data are missing. The director of Spallanzani in Rome, Francesco Vaia, however, defends the project and believes that we can go forward: “No resources have been wasted, phase 2 is in progress but we have gone further. I myself have asked international authorities and foreign countries to finance phase 3“.

Vaia still talks about the results that emerged from the early stages and explains: