What Happened to the Kids in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’?

long ago Tim Burton he does not surprise us with a film at the level of the overflowing imagination filmmaker that he is. The director has shot notable titles such as Corpse Bride either Sweeney Toddbut it is paradoxical that his last roundest film is a remake. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory She is already 17 years old, a condition that means that the children and adolescents who grew up with her are already considered adults. Roald Dahl’s story is a classic in British literature, standing out as a current writer. Proof of it is the remake of Matilda that Netflix is ​​going to release or the prequel to the movie that happens to us today, in which Timothée Chalamet will play the young version of the character played by Johnny Depp. We have the actor under control thanks mainly to his trial with Amber Heard but what happened to the children Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?

freddie highmore

He is undoubtedly the best known among the children of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Today we have located the Londoner thanks The Good Doctorthe series that brought him international fame, but also for Bates Motelprequel series of Psychosis in which he will assume the role of a young Norman Bates. But before being the protagonist Charlie Bucket in the remakeHighmore already co-starred with Johnny Depp Discovering Neverland. Way Down It was the last we saw of him.

jordan fry

Unlike the protagonist, jordan fry He hasn’t had such a long career. She has appeared in some titles like Raising Flagg, The Journey, Without a trace Y big life. Fry played Mike Teave. One of the most hateful and selfish children in this story.

Julia Winter

Swedish by birth, Winter he is now 29 years old and Dahl’s story was his first and only film appearance. She studied medicine and now lives away from the spotlight.

AnnaSophia Robb

In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory it was violet beauregardebut perhaps her most recognized role later was that of being the protagonist of Soul Surferthe story based on true events in which Bethany Hamilton struggled with the trauma of losing an arm to the bite of a shark while surfing.

philip wiegratz

Wiegratz is 28 years old and in the film he was augustus gloop. He has spent the rest of his career working in his native Germany.