News

what happened to the left hand of the star of Il genio della scam?

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman34 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Sam Rockwell is one of the most popular actors of recent years and is back on TV tonight with The genius of the scam, the 2003 film directed by Ridley Scott in which he stars opposite Nicolas Cage. But have you ever wondered what happened to his left hand?

This was revealed by the interpreter of Frank Mercer during an interview with Esquire, where joking with the journalist he admitted that he had a terrible car accident who practically crushed some fingers of his hand which, for this reason, had to be surgically reconstructed.

“I had a bad accident. My car overturned and I risked my life. I think the same thing happened to Shia LaBeouf but her accident was much worse than mine. My fingers got crushed and because of that. they had to be surgically reconstructed. They are strange but luckily they still do their duty “.

Luckily Sam Rockwell is still here with us to be able to tell this dramatic story despite the conspicuous damage reported to his hand and it now seems almost certain the possible return of his Justin Hammer in the MCU. To find out, however, if these rumors will be confirmed, we just have to wait.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman34 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bitcoin ($): a drop below $ 55,500 is dangerous

4 weeks ago

from the yacht line to the new bitcoins

September 1, 2021

The secret of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage

October 11, 2021

Big Little Lies 3: Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon want season 3

October 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button