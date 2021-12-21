what happened to the left hand of the star of Il genio della scam?

Sam Rockwell is one of the most popular actors of recent years and is back on TV tonight with The genius of the scam, the 2003 film directed by Ridley Scott in which he stars opposite Nicolas Cage. But have you ever wondered what happened to his left hand?

This was revealed by the interpreter of Frank Mercer during an interview with Esquire, where joking with the journalist he admitted that he had a terrible car accident who practically crushed some fingers of his hand which, for this reason, had to be surgically reconstructed.

“I had a bad accident. My car overturned and I risked my life. I think the same thing happened to Shia LaBeouf but her accident was much worse than mine. My fingers got crushed and because of that. they had to be surgically reconstructed. They are strange but luckily they still do their duty “.

Luckily Sam Rockwell is still here with us to be able to tell this dramatic story despite the conspicuous damage reported to his hand and it now seems almost certain the possible return of his Justin Hammer in the MCU. To find out, however, if these rumors will be confirmed, we just have to wait.