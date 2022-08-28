Entertainment

What happened to the life of Abigail Breslin, the girl from Little Miss Sunshine?

There are many children who remain in our memory for the great roles they played and catapulted them to stardom. An example of this is Mary Wilson who we met as Matilda, also the little one Macaulay Culkin in My poor angel either My first kiss. However, another of the girls who stood out for her formidable role in Little Miss Sunshine (2006) is Abigail Breslin, who continued to add many other productions to his resume and is now about to say ‘yes’ with the Russian businessman Ira Kunyansky.

Abigail Kathleen Breslin was born on April 12, 1996. He made his first commercial when he was three years old. She with five years she starred with Mel Gibson the movie signs. With only nine years of age the actress participated in the film Little Miss Sunshine, gaining great popularity internationally. This role gave her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in addition to becoming the fifth youngest performer to achieve an Oscar nomination in that category.

