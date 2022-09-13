Depending on how you look at it, the life of one of the early facebook investors it can be more like that of a victim or that of a playboy who enjoys his millions and even evaded taxes with an ingenious maneuver.

The first image comes largely from the movie The Social Network (2010), where the director David Fincher tells the secret story of the eldest social network of the world.

The second, of a somewhat sinuous trajectory that begins in Harvard and that, for now, continues in Singapore. What happened to the life of Eduardo Saverin, the Brazilian who put the first funds for Facebook to exist.

Despite being one of the first investors, Eduardo Saverin had legal conflicts to keep shares in Facebook. Photo: AP / Richard Drew.

The Harvard University it was the place where he was born Facebook. Of this there are no doubts. However, the relations between the group formed by mark zuckerberg, Saverin and the winklevoos cufflinksamong others, gave a lot of material to cut from those beginnings in tone of student.

Edward Saverin was born in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1982, but spent much of his youth in Miami, as the son of a businessman dedicated to exports. he met Mark at Harvardwhen I was studying economics. Unlike his partner, Saverin He finished his studies and received his doctorate in 2006 with full honors.

By his own account, in 2004, he put his “life savings” into Facebook, of which he had almost 35% of the shares (65% were from Zuckerberg). When the company moved to Palo Alto, California, in 2005, Saverin it took other courses, although it remained as a shareholder.







In 2009 Saverin moved to Singapore

In 2012, via email, he found out that Zuckerberg had reduced his shareholding to 0.03%. Saverin He took legal action and recovered quite a lot: 7% of the share package (it may not seem like much, but it is 7% of a company valued at about US$475 billion).

In 2009, he moved to Singapore and in 2011 he renounced his US citizenship in order to avoid paying US$700 million in taxes. In Washington, some Republican lawmakers have called for him to be denied entry to the United States.

in Singapore, Saverin He leads a life worthy of a playboy. He lives in luxury and, on his Linkedin profile, he assures that his hobbies are chess and meteorology.







In 2015, together with businessman Raj Ganguly, he created B Capital Group, an investment fund for technology companies.

In 2015, together with Raj Ganguly, he created B Capital Group, an investment fund in technology companies, which has offices in the United States and Singapore. His relations with Zuckerberg, say those who know him, are very good.