What happened to the life of Karla Casós, the well-known ‘Peruvian Angelina Jolie’? EVAT | shows

Karla Casós was a very popular Peruvian model in the early 2000s thanks to her resemblance to renowned Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. Her experience in various reality shows, television sets and magazines did not go unnoticed, as she managed to conquer the public with her beauty and charisma.

Although years ago she was a very popular figure, today the famous ‘Peruvian Angelina Jolie’ no longer appears before cameras. She then finds out what happened to Karla Casós and what she currently does.

Karla Casós and her time on television

In 2005, Karla Casós participated in the Chilean reality show “Granjeras”, which was about a group of women who dedicated themselves to field work. After her time on this program, the model achieved international fame and drew the attention of the audience for her resemblance to the American actress.

The ‘Peruvian Angelina Jolie’ was very popular in the early 2000s. Photo: Karla Casós/Instagram

Shortly after, she monopolized the covers of various magazines for her beauty and ventured into the leadership of the disappeared space “Intimate Enemies”, alongside the drivers, at that time, Beto Ortiz and Aldo Miyashiro.

After leaving Latina’s nightly magazine show, the ‘Peruvian Angelina Jolie’ continued to dedicate herself to television, but this time as a model and member of various dance programs, such as “Dancing for a Dream” and “Friends and Rivals”.

Her last step through the flashes and cameras was in the Lady World beauty contest in 2016, which was held in China and, according to the former model, there was favoritism towards some candidates.

Karla Casos today

In 2014, Karla married businessman and advertising designer Piero Díaz, with whom she had twins three years later: Mía and Alessandro. In 2018, she announced that she had parted ways with him.

Today, the ‘Peruvian Angelina Jolie’ is dedicated to her facet as a businesswoman and her family. She owns the Forma & Belleza aesthetics, and owns two clothing businesses: ‘Karla Casós Brand’ and ‘Oh Twins!’.

In addition, she works on social networks as an influencer, especially on Instagram, a platform where she shares beauty tips and her lifestyle.

The ‘Peruvian Angelina Jolie’ is active on social media promoting her businesses. Photo: Karla Casos/Instagram

Karla Casos: Official Instagram

The famous Peruvian Karla Casós can be found on Instagram as @karlacasos. In her public account, she shares part of her day-to-day, as well as her latest projects as a businesswoman and already exceeds 50,000 followers on the social network.

Karla Casos on Instagram. Photo: Capture

Who is the father of Karla Casós’ children?

Piero Díaz Pezo was married to Karla Casós and two twins were born from that marriage. After her separation after four years of marriage (2014 to 2018), Piero Díaz accused the famous woman on social networks of not letting her children see her, for which Casós told the public the following:

“For more than a year he left home and has not looked for his children. I have the phone record, the emails, everything to prove it. My lawyer has not received any communication, he shows no interest in wanting to see the babies, “he told El Popular.