What happened to the life of Taylor Lautner, the Twilight actor who couldn’t stand success

Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart in Twilight

the saga Twilight, whose first installment hit theaters in 2008, was much more than a teenage success, and not only because it knew how to catch viewers of other ages. Its script was based on the homonymous novel by the writer Stephanie Meyer, although at first there were several controversies due to the differences between what was seen on the big screen and what could be read on paper. Finally, an agreement was reached and it could be released in theaters, becoming -what has been said- one of the most profitable products in the industry, even though the sequels did not obtain the same result in revenue or in reviews.

But beyond the event, Twilight marked the lives of its main actors. For good, and bad. Although the great protagonists were Kristen Stewart Y Robert Pattinsonthe vampires of the film, along with the counterfigure, Taylor Lautnerwho was part of the wolf pack. Two families, two stories, but with many aspects in common, despite everything.

And in real life, Kristen, Robert and Taylor – who concerns us this time – suffered in real life the cost of success. They lived controversial situations from the fame that almost took them out of the circuit.

Taylor Lautner, two years old

Taylor Lauther was born on February 11, 1992 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. His childhood was uneventful, traveling a path similar to other children in his city. At the age of six he began taking karate classes and quickly became one of the most outstanding students. With just a few months of training, by decision of the teacher he had in Fabiano’s Karate School, began to dispute championships. He almost always returned home with a trophy.

He was only eight years old when he represented the United States in the World Karate Association where, in the mode Junior World Forms and WeaponsHe won three gold medals. By age 11, Taylor was already number one in the world of NASKA’s Black Belt Open Forms. A year later he took the World Junior Martial Arts Championship. By this time he had already moved to Los Angeles to -without neglecting karate- feed his other passion: acting.

Taylor Lautner

His first foray was into shadowfuryin 2001. Two years later came The Bernie Mac Show. They were small appearances, but they served to start rolling his way. In 2005 he was called to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl Y Cheaper by the Dozen 2. At the end of filming, she drifted for a while, not getting roles but not worrying either: she had plenty of work as a model. Until in 2008 the moment came when she touched the sky with her hands thanks to her character Jacob Blackin Twilight.

He was only 17 years old when he took the leap and had Hollywood at his feet. From then on, he worked non-stop: the producers had him as their first option as soon as a project appeared. But few noticed that Taylor suffered from achievement, running into such popularity as a teenager. Going out on the street, from one day to the next, became impossible for him. There was no way he could carry on with his life as before, and he was affected.

Taylor Lautner

“When I was 16, 17, 18, I would wake up and try to just go for a walk or go on a date, and I would have 12 cars waiting outside my house to follow me everywhere, or show up at the airport, or wherever… And all those fans screaming. Not many things in life can happen overnight. The fame, yes. And it can also suddenly disappear, that’s clear to me too,” Lautner said in an interview with Today.

He immediately said that the best alternative he found was to stay locked up in his house. He would go out to film, for work reasons, and then he would return to what was his bunker to escape from everything that overwhelmed him. “I spent many years without going outside. The times I went out I prepared myself for that; she put a hat on me, sunglasses, tried to camouflage me. Even so, I left very scared, thinking that they could discover me. All this was generating some anxiety, an ugly feeling, so I didn’t go out if it wasn’t necessary, “added the actor.

Taylor Lautner

He spent more than a decade without going to a supermarket: he had to delegate even that simplest daily task. One of his passions was going to the movies, and he also had to let go of that. He found himself at a crossroads: he was happy with the fulfilled dream of being an actor, succeeding in a world in which very few manage to transcend, but he was not willing to pay the price of fame.

That led to an ambivalence that bounced around in his head for a while. “In the moment it’s like it becomes frustrating, because you just want to live a normal life. But then when all that is taken out of you, you start questioning yourself and you start saying, ‘Oh, people don’t care about me anymore?’ And that fear disappears a little. You notice it and that’s the dangerous part, because that can really mess with your mind.”

Taylor Lautner

In 2012, a report in the magazine Forbes positioned him as one of the best paid actors in Hollywood. He was just 20 years old and at that time his income was 26.5 million dollars. Another circumstance that surely made him dizzy, and he collaborated so that he felt in a dark zone due to the latent possibility of not having his feet on the ground. The background of other young people who experienced a similar situation and could not overcome it, are many.

But Taylor, little by little, got used to it. Although there was a time when he walked away from everything. With no money problem, he decided to step aside after his participation in Run of Tide, in 2016. He was in contact with his fans through his social networks, but not much else. Only in 2020 did he decide that it was time to return to the top leagues. The phone did not stop ringing, but he said no, until he was called to film the political documentary miss american.

Taylor Lautner in Home Team, his recent film (Photo: Netflix)

It is currently part of Netflixnot only for the saga of Twilightwhich is still available on the platform, but by home-team, a film that was released this year. It is an entertaining comedy, of good repercussion. In a way, this is the return of him, much more mature and knowing what terrain he is moving on.

KEEP READING:

“I still love him”: Amber Heard’s controversial statements about Johnny Depp

Tom Hanks’ furious reaction to a fan who got too close to his wife