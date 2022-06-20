Entertainment

What happened to the lives of the protagonists of The OC

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 29 3 minutes read

It was in August 2003 when the series premiered The OC through Fox Channel and, since its inception, it became a real success. Beyond the fact that, with the passage of time, its quality dropped, it remained one of the most emblematic for its incredible protagonists. Let’s take a tour of what was the life of each of them and what works followed after such success.

The main story of the series The OC had 4 seasons. The novel explored the intertwined lives of the Cohen, Cooper, and Nichol families. With a lot of drama and the best contemporary music, during the events that were taking place, the main story began with Ryan Atwood.

Source link

Photo of James James32 mins ago
0 29 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Clarissa Molina: the romantic surprise that Vicente Saavedra gave her for her first anniversary | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

8 mins ago

Paul Walker will have his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

9 mins ago

Tyson Fury pays Manchester United and criticizes Cristiano Ronaldo

10 mins ago

Brustkrebs: Who hoch ist mein Risiko?

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button