What happened to the lives of the protagonists of The OC

It was in August 2003 when the series premiered The OC through Fox Channel and, since its inception, it became a real success. Beyond the fact that, with the passage of time, its quality dropped, it remained one of the most emblematic for its incredible protagonists. Let’s take a tour of what was the life of each of them and what works followed after such success.

The main story of the series The OC had 4 seasons. The novel explored the intertwined lives of the Cohen, Cooper, and Nichol families. With a lot of drama and the best contemporary music, during the events that were taking place, the main story began with Ryan Atwood.

During one night, the troublesome young man was arrested for accompanying his brother to steal a vehicle. After all that he lives, he is adopted by the Cohen family, who lived in Orange County – it is worth clarifying that it was one of the most exclusive areas of California – and they already had a son, Seth, with whom he ends up establishing a great friendship. .

Later, the girls Marissa Cooper, who is the next door neighbor, and Summer Roberts, Seth’s crush, appear. Mainly the 4 and their respective families are going through a lot of situations. Among them fun, intense and others, all while showing the evolution and maturation process that each one has throughout the entire series.

Who were the protagonists of The OC

Something to highlight, more than interesting about this series, is that in The OC There were also actors with small roles who, at the time, were unknown and are now stars of the film industry. This was the case of Chris Pratt, Olivia Wilde, Amber Heard, Shailene Woodley, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Bella Thorne, among many others.

The series was so important that there were even cameos from George Lucas and Paris Hilton. But okay, your protagonists They were: Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper), Rachel Bilson (Summer Roberts), Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood), Melinda Clarke (Julie Cooper), Kelly Rowan (Kirsten Cohen), Tate Donovan (Jimmy Cooper), Adam Brody (Seth Cohen) and Peter Gallagher (Sandy Cohen).

Having spent time since it ended, this time we will see what happened to the life of them, what work they did later and how they look today.

One by one: what the protagonists did after The OC

Benjamin McKenzie was neither more nor less than the protagonist of the character Ryan Atwood in The OC. From 2014 to 2019 he was the star of Gotham. His last project was in the movie The Report with Adam Driver and John Hamm.

Misha Barton was the one who played Marissa Cooper. After the series, she was in a lot of trouble. Although, against all odds, she stayed in front of the cameras and in the last film she was in Spree in 2019 and she also appeared in MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings.

The nerdy side was present in The OC and it was an unknown actor named Adam Brody who took the role of Seth Cohen. When the series ended, his career took off and he earned his place in different projects such as: Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Shazam!, He was also in the FX production, Mrs. America, and a small role in 2021 in Promising Young. Woman.

Summer Roberts was played by Rachel Billson. After the series she was seen in How I Met Your Mother, Nashville and in movies like Jumper and The To Do List. Although she preferred to focus on television, she became famous for the Welcome to The OC podcast, Bitches.

What happened to the lives of the protagonists of The OC

Impossible to leave aside the paternal figures in The OC. Sandy Cohen, the father, was brought to life by the famous actor Peter Gallagher. Because of his talent, he continued his great career when the series ended and he was seen in movies like After: Everything begins here and in 2020, the last one, Palm Springs. Along the same lines, he had appearances in successful series such as How I Met Your Mother, Californication, Grey’s Anatomy, Law and Order and others.

His wife, Kirsten Cohen in The OCwas performed by Kelly Rowan. You can almost count on the fingers of one hand the appearances he has had in series and movies. Of course, she was seen in television productions such as CSI: Las Vegas, Flashpoint or Murdoch Mysteries. In the cinema, she had small roles.

to which other of your protagonists Do you remember and would you like to know what happened to his life? Tell us.