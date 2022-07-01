What happened to the mumblecore that was going to revolutionize cinema at the beginning of the millennium?

An image with more grain than the face of its director/screenwriter/actor Andrew Buljanski. A sound that seems to have been recorded next to the frying pan of a churrería and interpreters? who barely succeed in stammering their improvised dialogues. Young people with a great emotional and vital face. that offered us funny ha ha in 2002.

It was the official birth of the so-called “mumblecore” (from “murmurs”, due to the bad diction of its actors), a type of production that sought to use the possibilities of digital filming to renew the outdated American independent cinema. With minimal budgets, they sought to encourage improvisation and the collective participation of all the members of their small teams.. Was it a crap? Not that much. George Lucas had prophesied in 1999 that, thanks to digital (and his Jar Jar Binks… well), in the new millennium we would ALL be directors.

A year before, Thomas Vinterberg had shot, together with the invaluable collaboration of the director of photography Anthony Dod Mantle, Celebrationfirst film of dogma 95 (and therefore digital), which won the Jury Prize at Cannes. 20 years later, the Young Cinema Festival de València dedicates a retrospective to those crazy boys and their crazy proposal. Where was their revolution and what has become of them?

Andrew Buljanski

The unofficial promoter of all this and author of the first representative film of the genre, Funny Ha Ha (2002). If your final degree project tutors it Chantal AckermannIt is normal that you are interested in naturalism and female portraits. From this perspective, Buljanski claimed the romantic comedy. He did it in his debut and, years later, within the Hollywood industry, with the story of sorority Support the girls (2018). As you have to eat, he has also been a screenwriter for the remake of Disney Lady and the Tramp (2019). Presumably he saw himself at the time as a new Jean-Luc Godardbut in the end he will appear in the cinema history books more as a theoretician than as an author.

Mark and Jay Duplass

The most savvy of the group and those who do best. After directing two landmark works of mumblecore as Baghead (2008) –the film that would start the terrifying mumblegore subgenre– and Jeff and his (Jeff, who lives at home, 2011), the latter already with a budget and some anti-mumblecore actors, have signed up for all the parties. They have done especially well on television, producing shows like Transparent (Amazon, 2014-) or wild wild country (Netflix, 2018). In the cinema, beyond mumblecore, they have produced a fundamental work of American indie, such as tangerine (Sean Baker, 2015). In theory, Mark is the actor and Jay the director, but as good mumblecoreros, the two do everything.

Mark Duplass, one of the greatest representatives of Mumblecore “

Greta Gerwig

The woman who is coloring the summer of 2022 with the photos of the filming of her Barbie He also took his first steps in mumblecore, a movement that, unlike the previous ones, raised the question of parity from the beginning. Gerwig could be considered the muse of mumblecore… but that label is too small for her. In 2006 she appeared in LOL of Josh Swanberg which would give him his first leading role in Hannah takes the stairs (2007).

Later he would co-direct with Swanberg Nights and Weekends (2008). Her sentimental union with Noah Baumbach (a brooklyn story2005) was also an artistic union that crystallized in Frances Ha (2012). The story of the perky dancer written and performed by Gerwig and directed by Baumbach meant the communion of two generations and two ways of understanding American independent cinema. Soon, Gerwig would get into directing and today she is one of the most sought-after directors in the world thanks to films like Lady Bird (2017) or little women (2019).

lynn shelton

If questioning the creator’s gender was important, so was portraying non-heteronormative sexual relations. No one did it better than Shelton, whom we met in 2008 under Gerwig/Swanberg as the lead in Nights and Weekends. Then he took on the gay male world in the hilarious hump day (2009), starring Mark Duplass; and to the female homosexual world in Your sister’s sister (2011), again with Mark and Emily Blunt.

With her authorial career at an impasse, in the image and likeness of many members of mumblecore, she makes a living as a renowned director for television, directing episodes of Mad Men, Casual, Glow, The Good Place or, recently, producing the series Little Fires Everywhere.

Anna Kendrick

Another recurring presence in mumblecore movies. Known for her comedic looks (okay, and for the Twilight Saga), she made a name for herself on the independent circuit thanks to her performances in Colleagues of drinks Y Happy Christmas, by Stakhanovist Josh Swanberg (both 2013). With dramatic studies, his presence demonstrates how mumblecore became institutionalized and rejected its amateur postulates in order to embrace an ever-increasing professionalization. Like Kendrick, other fellow performers (Olivia Wilde, Ryan Gosling, Jonah Hill) would also stand out in what was already more of a trend within Hollywood than an anti-industry movement.

