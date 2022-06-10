What happened to the protagonists of ‘Jurassic Park’?

On June 11, 1993, Steven Spielberg premiered in theaters in the United States. Jurassic Parkanother one of those classics of King Midas that pleasantly surprised critics and audiences with a science fiction story where dinosaurs returned to Earth 65 million years after having become extinct thanks to genetic cloning.

Based on the homonymous novel published in 1990 by Michael Crichton, the film was a box office success, populating the big screen with impressive special effects. Jurassic Park brought thousands of children closer to science and paleontology and became the highest-grossing film until the arrival of titanica (1997), reaping three Oscar awards: best sound, sound effects and visual effects.

The franchise was exploited over six more tapes. the last installment, Jurassic World: Dominion brings back the main characters of the original film almost three decades later, this time under the baton of Colin Trevorow. We review what has become of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum during this time.

Laura Dern

Daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, Laura Dern played Dr. Ellie Sattler, an expert in paleobotany, a role that was initially offered to both Juliette Binoche and Robin Wright, who ended up declining the proposal. The actress had made her film debut with a small role in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, by Martin Scorsese, and she rose to popularity with David Lynch in Wild Heart (1990).

Dern thoroughly prepared his character as Sattler, meeting with experts and visiting the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles to learn about the fossilization process and gain the context required by the film’s plot. Since then, his face has been a regular in a lot of movies and TV movies, especially in supporting roles such as Dr. T and the women, I am Sam, Lonely hearts, The master either django unchained. Lynch’s muse, collaborated with the director on Inland Empire, More Things That Happened either Twin Peaks: The Return.



Actress Laura Dern was Dr. Ellie Sattler in ‘Jurassic Park’ Third parties

He has participated in The Founder, Living Large, Star Wars: The Last Jediin the skin of Amilyn Holdo, Vice Admiral of the Resistance and friend of General Leia Organa and triumphed with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley in the acclaimed series big little lies embodying the executive controller Renata Klein. She was nominated for an Emmy for The story and won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her lawyer stories of a marriageby Noah Bauchman.

Among his new projects are the arecontinuation of the drama about Alzheimer’s The father, directed by Florian Zeller, with Anthony Hopkins and Hugh Jackman as co-stars. And with the Australian Justin Kurzel will star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the dystopian Morning.



Laura Dern in a scene from ‘Marriage Story’ Netflix

At 55 years old, the actress happily resumes her role as Ellie Sattler and has recalled with emotion the reunion with Neill and Goldblum: “The first day, the three of us got back together. We got into the Jeep, we looked to one side, which was where the crew was gathered just before we started filming, and they had tears in their eyes.”

Sam Neil

The British-New Zealand actor was always Spielberg’s first choice to play Dr. Alan Grant, a paleontologist who ended up making good friends with the grandchildren of John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), the billionaire manager of InGen, the company behind the park. Jurassic.

Previously he had already stood out in titles such as A scream in the darkwith Meryl Streep; total calmnext to a very young Nicole Kidman, or The Hunt for Red October, with Sean Connery. The success of Jurassic Park It brought him more fame, but he never achieved star status. He brought back Dr. Grant in the third installment directed by Joe Johnston, which was a complete flop.



Sam Neill in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ universal pictures

In 1993 he appeared in the acclaimed The piano Along with Holly Hunter and since then he has not stopped working both in film and television productions in fifty years of career. On the small screen she has intervened in In Cold Blood, Merlin, Doctor Zhivago, The Tudors, Alcatraz either Peaky Blinders and in the cinema we have seen him in Final Horizon, Bicentennial Manlike Odin in Thor Ragnarok, The Passengerunder the command of the Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra, and next July he takes up the role of Odin in Thor: Love and thunderby Taika Waititi.





This 2022 is full of premieres: the Spanish co-production thriller assasin club, by Camille Delamarre; the fantastic The Portable Doorwith Christoph Walz and the miniseries the twelve. Neill has also developed a successful career as a wine entrepreneur. He owns two wineries in Central Otago, New Zealand, and sells his products online.





In October 2019 he was at the Sitges festival, which awarded him the Grand Honorary Award for his contribution to the fantastic and horror genre with films such as possession (1981). In an interview granted to this newspaper he already expressed his joy at getting back into Dr. Grant’s skin. “For the project to be possible it was necessary that the three of us were together in it,” she said.

Jeff Goldblum

The tall actor (1.94 m) played Dr. Ian Malcolm, a mathematician and professor of Chaos Theory with the appearance of a rock star who warned of the risk of cloning dinosaurs and the danger of the existence of a park Jurassic. He was also top of Spielberg’s shortlist for the role, as they both shared an interest in dinosaurs.

Active in the profession since 1974, Jeff Goldblum achieved great popularity with the disturbing The fly (1986), by David Cronenberg, and has never stopped working. His career has been built non-stop, with well-known box office successes such as independence day either The lost World, second installment of the Jurassic saga. Fernando Trueba trusted him to star crazy monkey dream (1989), and his presence has always been synonymous with quality throughout the different titles in which he has participated, most as secondary.



Jeff Goldblum, the mathematician Ian Malcolm, returns again in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Third parties

Among his most recent works we have seen him as the villainous Grandmaster in superhero films. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 Y thor ragnarok, where he coincided with Sam Neill. She voiced one of the dogs from Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, which she collaborated with on The Grand Budapest Hotel and JA Bayona recovered him for the Jurassic franchise in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In 2019 he starred in his own documentary series, The world according to Jeff Goldblum and this year has a small role in Asteroid Citythe film that Wes Anderson shot in Chinchón in the summer of 2021. He will also be in the comedy the liar, directed by Tony Hagger, opposite Charles Dance and Rupert Everett. In Jurassic World: Dominion he recovers Malcolm’s calm spirit, imbuing him with a great sense of humor. For the actor, the reunion with Dern and Neill has been “like a high school reunion.”