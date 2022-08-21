What happened to the protagonists of ‘Sensation of living’

There will never be another time like those wonderful 90’s. The music was different, the series, the movies and even how free time was used. But not only Will Smith marked the decade with his Philadelphia family, he also did punk brewsterthe black cat and the witch Sabrina’s aunts and the love story between Dylan McKay (Luke Perry) Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) in Feeling of living.

The protagonists of the iconic series covered thousands of magazine covers that fans eagerly bought to stay glued to the stories that transcended in the program, which Telecinco broadcast at the time.

In United States (Beverly Hills, 90210) had a hesitant start. Many experts say that it was favored by the outbreak of the Gulf War, since while the rest of the general networks focused on covering it, FOX took the opportunity to keep the series on the air and win over the public that wanted to disconnect from reality and find a form of escape. Thus, the ratings increased from the second season, staying up to 10 editions for nine years. Quite the opposite occurred in Spain, which had a successful debut from the first season.

Telecinco bet in our country on this series that told the adventure of two brothers from Minnesota who, with their family, moved to the most glamorous neighborhood in Los Angeles. The music, the fashion, the hairstyles, the ‘beauty looks’… everything was very influential. Feeling of living It gained popularity due to its broadcast during the summer period, while most productions were in the usual seasonal break. That same thing earned him to rise as one of the most famous of the chain during the decade.

Fiction wanted to take a step forward when it came to showing how adolescents lived their sexuality. At that time, television thought was still anchored to the mentality of the 1950s and many of the plot arcs had to be modified due to the rain of protests that came from the most conservative sectors of the audience. One of them was the loss of Brenda’s virginity. For the public accustomed to the repression of female sexuality, this revelation was cause for complaint. Finally Darren Star had to break the relationship between the protagonist and her partner in order to continue with the second season, which he reinforced with a cast of young promises headed by Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling (ScaryMovie 2)Joe E. Tata (Hollywood Women) and Luke Perry (The fifth element).

After so many conflicts, one of its strengths came out: Shannen Doherty left Feeling of living due to problems of coexistence with the cast and the technical team. She ended up being replaced by Hilary Swank, having offered the part to Drew Barrymore and turned it down.

The series was one of the most prominent youth entertainment in television history. Its magnitude was such that it ended up leading to a powerful spin off, Melrose Placeand already in the 2000s, a remake known as 90210, , which featured two of the leads from the original series, Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty. And what happened to them later and to the rest of the characters?

This is how the protagonists of ‘Sensation of living’ evolved

Jason Priestley

Initially Jason Priestley (1969) was the protagonist on which the function revolved, the handsome, the ideal boyfriend, but his character was losing steam and he said goodbye in the ninth season. After his passage through Feeling of living he expanded his curriculum with telefilms and his participation in some series such as Tru calling either Call Me Fitzbut with none has he repeated the success that gave him fame.

He is currently married to makeup artist Naomi Lowde, with whom he has two children. He was a racing driver, but he had a serious accident and left him. He has done things as a director and, since 2016, Jason stars in the Canadian series Private Eyes.

Shannen DohertyBrenda Walsh

Shannen Doherty (1971) played Brandon’s twin sister, the object of Dylan’s desire. She endured in ‘Sensation of living’ four of the ten seasons. Before, she had been in little house on the prairie and many will remember her for playing one of the Halliwell sisters from charmeda series that he also left due to disagreements with the rest of the cast, as in Feeling of living.

Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and, currently, he continues to fight to end the disease, which reappeared in 2020.

Luke Perry (Dylan McKay)

Dylan Mckay’s success was his rogue point. . If Brandon was the handsome good guy, he would be the handsome bad guy. His character on the series did not appear in seasons seven and eight. There were those who saw in Luke Perry, who died at 52 due to a stroke, the penultimate James Dean, but his career did not launch as expected.

His most important film role was The fifth element and, during his last years, he regained popularity thanks to the series Riverdale. His last job was in Once upon a time in… Hollywoodunder the orders of Quentin Tarantino.

Jennie GarthKelly Taylor

Jennie Garth (1972), endured the ten seasons on the air. After Feeling of living did for four seasons What I like about you, with Amanda Bynes, and his career has basically continued down the path of the tv movies. Now, Jennie is a counselor at her old high school, West Beverly High.

Ian Ziering as Steve Sanders

Ian Ziering (1964) had started on television when he was twelve years old, and in Sensation to live brought to life Brandon and Kelly’s best friend. He was another of the few who remained in the series for all ten seasons and has made a career on television in series such as Biker Mice from Mars either Side Order of Lifewith not much success.

He specialized as a voice actor and in recent years has become the hero Fin Shepard, the protagonist of the film saga sharknadoof which six have already been shot.

Gabrielle Carteris as Andrea Zuckerman

The nerd of the group, Andrea, was a regular character in the first five seasons, and then appeared several more times to visit her friends. Gabrielle Carteris (1961) has in his resume having participated in a Brian de Palma In the name of Cain. Since 2016 she is the president of the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild. But in 2006 she suffered facial paralysis that affected her speech for six months.

Brian Austin Green (David Silver)

He was the youngest in the cast, the high school DJ, Brian AustinGreen (1973) has not stopped working on television in series such as Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Smallville, Desperate Housewives, Happy Endings, Wedding Bands, and Therapy with Charlie. His latest film was the third installment of the franchise. Cross.

While filming the series, he had a relationship with Tiffani Amber Thiessen and, years later, he had a son with Vanessa Marcil, but the couple that made him return to the pink press was Megan Fox, with whom he began 2004, with whom he has three children. Brian, 48, tried to make it as a rap singer and released a first album called One Stop Carnival, which was heavily criticized and had very poor sales. In 2005 she dared again with a new album.

Tori Spelling (Donna Martin)

The daughter of the producer of the series, Aaron Spelling, was another of those who endured the ten seasons of Feeling of living. Tori Spelling (1973) played Donna Martin, Brenda and Kelly’s best friend. In the cinema, her most outstanding roles have been in scream 2 either ScaryMovie 2to which should be added a curriculum full of telefilms.

Her enormous physical change alerted her fans and she herself recounted her drama of addiction to cosmetic surgeries and acknowledged being sorry for her face.

What Tori has done is raise a large family with her husband, Dean McDermott, and their five children: Liam Aaron, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, Finn Davey, and Beau Dean.