what happened to the protagonists of the saga?

The film saga of Hunger Games taken from the books of Suzanne Collins, she told us the story of a dystopian world in which bloody games to the death take place. So let’s find out what happened to the protagonists of this franchise that with its 4 films has been a huge success.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

She played the coveted role of the protagonist Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games and despite her young age, she managed to make her way through the turbulent world of Hollywood, even taking home an Oscar in 2013. In 2015 the actress became the highest paid actress in the world and there are many very successful productions in which he took part. In 2019 she married Cooke Maroney and the two are currently expecting their first child. Her latest effort is the dystopian film Don’t Look Up.

LIAM HEMSWORTH

In The Hunger Games, Liam Hemsworth plays Gale Hawthorne, one of Katniss Everdeen’s love interests. More than for his film career, the actor in recent years has made headlines for his turbulent relationship with Miley Cirus. His latest television project is The Most Dangerous Game.

JOSH HUTCHERSON

He played the role of Peeta Mellark in the Hunger Games franchise and was most recently seen in the action movie Die in a Gun Fight alongside Alexandra Daddario, Kaya Scodelario and Justin Chatwin. Among his latest works there is also his 2019 film called Burn. Josh Hutcherson recently revealed that he wouldn’t do the Hunger Games again, given the plague his career has taken.

In the cast of Hunger Games they were also part then Woody Harrelson And Elizabeth Bankswhose careers continue to flourish amidst blockbusters such as Venom – Carnage’s Fury and Charlie’s Angels.