What happened to the Red Bulls of Checo Pérez and Verstappen?

Red Bull experienced one of its most difficult races in recent years at the Bahrain Grand Prix, not only because neither of its two drivers was able to score points, but also because of the uncertainty that remained in the air of not knowing what happened during the race and that it took so long to Max Verstappen like Sergio Perez not finish it.

Christian Hornerboss of the Austrian team, pointed out that they do not know for sure what happened to the two RB18s, which simply locked up in the final part of the race, when the Dutchman was fighting for second place and while Checo defended the third position against Lewis Hamilton.

“Looks like a similar issue on both cars. Yet we don’t know exactly what it is, if it’s a lift pump, if it’s a collector or something like thatbut we have to go deeper and understand exactly what caused it“, Horner explained in statements collected by F1.

“The problem with the steering (in Max’s car) was when the car fell at the last stop, we think he twisted a steering rodso it was slightly different from left to right,” he added.

Did you run out of fuel?

As soon as the race ended, versions began to appear that the two Red Bulls had run out of fuelalthough the version was rejected by people within the team and according to information compiled by RacincNews365.

For now, it points to the fault to a party not built by Honda or Red Bull Technologiesalthough that will be known with certainty when the investigation already carried out by the Austrian team ends.