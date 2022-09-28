What happened to the Ryan Murphy series?

We know that Ryan Murphy is one of the most renowned screenwriters and directorsbecause in general their stories have been great hits on international television such as Glee (2009), American Horror Story (2011), Dahmer (the recent Netflix production starring Evan Peters), and Politician, series that premiered three years ago on September 27, 2019.

The plot in general is very simple: it follows the life of Payton, a college boy who seeks to win the school elections, in order to start building your career as a politician. For this reason, the series has general references to international politics, where candidates do (almost) anything to get a vote.

A solid and charismatic cast

To tell the truth, the cast of Politician is one of its great attractions, being carried out by Ben Platt (Pitch Perfect), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Pots in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) and julia schlaepfer (Mason’s girls).

The rest of the main cast is made up of Laura Dreyfuss (Glee), Theo Germaine (They/Them), Zoey Deutch (False influencer), Rahne Jones (I’m in a Secret Relationship!) and David Corenswet, the heartthrob of the series who recently appeared in My Two Lives (2022).

What happened to the series after the second season?

The critics definitely did not give their vote to this project, since with 58% approval in its first season, the series only managed to lower its numbers for its sequel; although the audience did react favorably, as they are used to doses of LGBT content, wacky comedy, irony and subtle social criticism that have so characterized the work of Ryan Murphy.

The second season is actually quite quick to watch, and you can tell that Murphy made an effort to make the plot more dynamic, which is achieved thanks to the actresses Judith Light (Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!) and Bette Midler (whom we will see give life again Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2), who act as antagonists of the story.

have ya’ll been listening to this obsessively like me or are you normal pic.twitter.com/LW3RD9RExO — The Politician (@the_Politician) July 25, 2020

With an ending that proposed more ambitious seasons, since everything indicated that Payton would at some point compete for the presidency of the United Statesfans were left confused when the series It wasn’t renewed for a third season, but it wasn’t canceled either..

Thus, after three years on “stand-by”, The Politician no longer seems to be a priority for Ryan Murphy, as the director is focused on developing new and individual stories, such as The Watcher, which is scheduled for October 13 2022 on Netflix. @worldwide