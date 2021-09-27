what happened to the sequel? Vin Diesel updates fans on the fourth installment

Vin Diesel reveals that Riddick’s fourth film is “Closer than you think”

Vin Diesel is the protagonist of numerous and beloved film franchises, among them is the science fiction series Riddick, a gripping trilogy in which the actor plays anti-hero Richard B. Riddick. Started in 2000 with Pitch Black (later renamed The Chronicles of Riddick: Pitch Black), the adventure of the mercenary anti-hero has then continued in several films, video games, novels and comics. Particularly loved by fans of the sci-fi genre, now the saga could continue with a fourth cinematic chapter.

Announced several years ago (in 2015), the sequel Fury it now seems well on its way to becoming a reality. To update the fans of the franchise we think the star Diesel who, sharing an old shot of Riddick, reveals that there was a meeting and that “Fury may be closer than you think”.

Loading... Advertisements

Diesel in 2015 had signed an agreement with Universal TV to also make a spin-off TV series, which ended up in oblivion along with the fourth sequel. Updates on Furya have come gradually since 2016, with the news that it would be a story about the character’s origins. “David Twohy wrote a fantastic script. It’s only a matter of time now, figuring out when we will have the opportunity to shoot it. I think we’re going to shoot it in Australia. And it will be the fourth installment of the series, which will be fantastic “ had declared the actor in an interview. “We have had great success with Escape From Butcher Bay. It seems like an eternity, but I guess we’ll take advantage of that and add an extra chapter. The script is ready. So now we are getting ready to shoot “. Those shots never took place, but now this mysterious “meeting” mentioned on Instagram by Diesel seems to be promising!

Read also Vin Diesel on Guardians of the Galaxy: how Groot helped me overcome the death of Paul Walker