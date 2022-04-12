What happened to the Tesla Roadster that Elon Musk launched into space?

Although, in the moment of doing so, his ‘eye contact’ was lost. From the trajectory that she was taking and the established orbit, she was guessing approximately where she could be. Later it was found and sighted, but since then little news has come out of it. what do we know about him four years later ?

But the great curiosity was what it was about: neither more nor less than a Tesla Roadster who was traveling with a dummy bolted into the driver’s seat, known as ‘Starman’. After being launched into space, this car that was sent into space sent several images of its journey before leaving Earth’s orbit…

On February 6, 2018, SpaceX carried out the first test launch of its Falcon Heavy. As is traditional for this type of mission, Elon Musk’s company put a heavy payload on his rocket to try and see how it would respond.

Since then, a recurring question is to know where is the car that the tycoon put in orbit four years ago. It is the red Tesla Roadster of the first generation of the house, which the CEO of the company drove in the initial years of a brand that is the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles in that country, and the one with the most sales. in the world.

Elon Musk was kind enough to donate what was his personal vehicle for this wacky idea, stating that it was “a bit silly and funny,” adding that “ridiculous and funny things are important” because of the media attention they attract.

Thus, the zero-emission sports car was used as test cargo material in the Falcon Heavy, an idea that Musk himself anticipated months before and that went through another South African bravado. But he was very serious. Thus, the Roadster could be seen live, which, in addition, to add more drama to the matter, on the car’s display “Don’t Panic” could be read while the multimedia system played ‘Space Oddity’ from David Bowie’s album ‘Life on Mars?’

As can be seen on the NASA website, and according to the latest data collected, the car is moving away from Earth at 6,005 kilometers / hour and is approaching the red planet at a speed of 27,955 kilometers / hour, traveling in this time near 3.2 billion kilometers. In 2020 it approached as close as 8 million kilometers and is not expected to get that close to another planet until 2035, before making two passes within a few million kilometers of Earth in 2047 and 2050.

Successful approach to Mars

Furthermore, in all this time, and as long as the car’s multimedia system remains operational, the wonderful ‘Space Oddity’ by the great David Bowie will have been played approximately 398,000 times, while the entire album has been played approximately 536,000 times.

It is worth mentioning that Musk himself was not very sure if the Falcon Heavy would manage to take off and gave the mission a not very high probability of success, but yes; SpaceX has announced that Starman, the mannequin that ‘drives’ this Tesla Roadster, has achieved his goal: approach Mars successfully: It is located about 310 million kilometers.

About the Roadster, this was the brand’s first electric car. Neither had its own design, but took much of the forms of the Lotus Elise. A convertible with an electric motor, it went on sale in 2009 with a 148 kW engine (equivalent to 248 hp) and of which nearly 2,500 units were sold. On it, and to give it a second life, it is planned that by 2023 the second generation of the model will be launched, a facelifted tesla roadster, high-performance, and it intends to be the fastest in the world.