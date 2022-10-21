What happened to thick eyebrows?

that the eyebrows thick and populated are still an unbeatable trend that does not go out of style we know. However, this last year we are witnessing a paradigm shift in terms of eyebrow shapes it means. Nicholas Peltz, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner either Julie Foxamong others, have chosen to show off fine or even bleached eyebrows as a way of expressing that both beauty and make-up They have no limits when it comes to expressing ourselves and having fun.

Fashions on one side and eyebrows on the other

There are several voices when it comes to fashion and eyebrow designs. And in that sense, the experts of the brow bars have spoken about it. the makeup artist Christina Lobato defends the discoloration of the eyebrows or fine eyebrows because “they break with the canons and are a way to show ourselves as we want because beauty is free”. However, according to the opinion of Monica FrownCEO of The Lab Room what is a reality is that “fashions go one way and eyebrows go the other because in reality, on the street, people want to see their thicker eyebrows and wide and when you make one discoloration of eyebrows or cuts in them, it is more difficult to recover and it can take from a year to a year and a half to recover it, there are even cases in which it never recovers and the price paid for it is very expensive”, he explains. emphatically.

Something in which the experts of the L`Atelier du Sourcil who tell us that, although today, they wear all kinds of eyebrows, the trend of wearing fine eyebrows may not go any further because they point out that “many daughters who know from their mothers the deterioration they have suffered come to their center his eyebrows following a hair removal excessive and increasingly what is natural and what favors oneself is taken more, far from passing fads, which can lead to irreparable damage to the hair follicle and partial or total loss of hair”.

For a good eyebrow makeup

Still, regardless of whether we have our eyebrows thinner or thicker because we stand for free beauty, Giner MunozNational Beauty and Brow Authority of benefits points out that the most important thing would be to take care of them and “respect their natural shape and what we can do to show them off as we like is to make them up and give them a more defined shape that creates the perception of a more or less thick eyebrow to our liking and according to the shape of our face.

Eyebrow trends 2022-2023

We look for what types of eyebrow trends are the most in demand in 2022-2023 so that you can get up to date on how to wear them this season and for next year.

The rise of eyebrows not eyebrows

Coach autumn-winter 2022-2023 proposes no eyebrows or invisible eyebrows with a luminous makeup that highlights eyelashes and eyelids with double eyeliner in metallic gray.Imaxtree.

About the new trend of invisible eyebrows or no eyebrows, rivers of ink have been written. More specifically in The Wall Street Journal where it was analyzed how invisible eyebrows they had played their role over the years. In the Middle Ages they created the illusion of a long forehead and were synonymous with beauty and intelligence, because who does not always remember the smile of the Mona Lisa without a trace of her eyebrows but incredibly beautiful? Furthermore, to the current wave of faces with erased eyebrows followed by a Y2K fashion renaissance, in which models like Bella Hadid have recaptured the thin eyebrows from the 90s. The no eyebrows are also today a empowerment sign. There is no more to remember Julie Fox how he declared on his Instagram account when bleaching his eyebrows “pretty is over” last July. And what about Lady Gaga who now sports blonde eyebrows since last summer and the moment when Kendall Jenner He monopolized all the flashes when his eyebrows shone by his absence at the MET gala.

thin eyebrows

Bella Hadid at the Stella McCartney spring-summer 2023 show with thin eyebrows.GTres Online.

Some celebrities like umma thurman, Bella Hadid either Amy Schumercontinue to choose the thin eyebrows. But as it points Zulema Ibanezexpert in eyebrow design “the blonde of her hair could be the main reason for this design”.

Bushy eyebrows

Since Brooke Shields a Zoe Kravitz going by Kaia Gerber either Lily Collins They are pure inspiration when it comes to wearing bushy eyebrows. And in addition, they combine them highlighting them more with eye shadows in earth tones that give your powerful brow look a very personal, natural and cool touch.

Fuller brows with backcombing

Vanessa Kirby with thick eyebrows designed with the lamination technique combed upwards or backcombing and well made up.GTres Online.

The backcombing eyebrows translate into eyebrows with more volume and definition. And they are achieved with a goupillón by combing the hairs of the eyebrows in the opposite direction to their natural growth towards the scalp to lift them and give them volume. And for this, they can be fixed with eyebrow gels transparent or colored to give them texture and give that effect of more populated, soft and fluffy eyebrows.

bleached eyebrows

The bleached eyebrows They are a trend suitable only for the most daring. Already in 2016 the catwalks were flooded with this style baptized at the time as bleached brows. And in this last year she has made the leap to the catwalks and networks and some brave ones have worn them in street style. But if they seduce you, don’t go crazy with them yourself, get advice from a professional so that they fit your style, tastes and skin tone.

Kendall Jenner with her bleached eyebrows at the MET 2022 gala.GTres Online.

Although bleached eyebrows are a trend this year, they are not for everyone, nor are they flattering, realistically. And it is that as the make-up artist points out Christina Lobato, “in the end a well-designed eyebrow is going to beautify us, that’s why this trend is just the opposite because it cancels it out”. However, the expert assures that the bleached brows can come to favor “honey brown, blue or green eyes or people with good volume and length of eyelashes as well as those who do not have a prominent brow bone and eyelid plan” he concludes.

