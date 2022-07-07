What happened to this character at the end of the third season of The Umbrella Academy

Since The Umbrella Academy hit the screens in 2019, it instantly became one of the Netflix hits. Inspired by the graphic novel by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, the science fiction proposal already has three seasons on the streaming platform. And although there is still no confirmation of a fourth installment, its creator anticipated that if the service gives the green light to it, it may possibly be the last.

weeks ago the The Umbrella Academy season 3 was added to the Netflix catalog. This time, the Hargreeves brothers face a new problem again. Having returned to the present, after traveling to the past in the second season, they discover that nothing seemed to be in its place, since they find themselves in a new reality. In this new and unknown present, the Hargreeves meet the Sparrow Academyanother group of young men with abilities who also grew up under the tutelage of Sir Reginal Hargreeves.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy left several unknowns to be resolved

As could be seen in the new episodes, the protagonists had to join forces with the rival team and once again face the end of the world, this time embodied in the Kugelblitz. In the final moments of the third season, the Hargreeves manage to “reset” the universe and return to their timeline safe and sound. However, in the final minutes of chapter 10, not all the members who were in the Obsidian Hotel were present, one of them is missing: Sloane.

Who is Sloane and what happened to her at the end of season 3

sloane is one of the members of the Sparrow Academy in the third season. The character is played by Genesis Rodriguez, and has the ability to manipulate gravity, both her own and that of everything around her. Unlike her “brothers of hers” who are cold and aggressive at the arrival of the Hargreeves, Sloane is much warmer and more receptive, and quickly finds herself drawn to Luther.

As Season 3 progresses, the umbrellas and the Sparrow They begin to realize that they must work together to destroy the Kugelblitz and thus save the universe from total annihilation. Knowing that their time is limited, Sloane and Luther surprise the others by announcing that they will become husband and wife. Although unknowingly, his end will not be entirely happy.

Sloane is one of the members of the Sparrow Academy.

In episode 10, when the heroes manage to save the day from the apocalypse, they realize that not only have they lost their powers, but Sloane is not among them. This leads to wondering what happened to her. There are several theories that could explain Sloane’s absence.

One of the conclusions that can be quickly drawn, thanks to the post-credit scene of chapter 10, is that there could be a new version of sloane in this timeline. The scene in question shows a new Ben on board a train in Seoul, Korea, which makes it clear that in that reality the young man was never recruited by Reginal. The same could happen with Sloane, who is somewhere in the world without knowing that she belongs to a group of heroes.

But what happened to the original Sloane? For now, there are other possibilities. The original version of the character she was transported along with the rest of the group, but was separated. She similar to Allison, that she came to her home and was able to meet her daughter Claire and her husband Ray.

Sloane’s mysterious fate at the end of season 3 sparked a fair amount of theories.

Another possibility is that Reginal has anticipated the Umbrella’s attempts to restore his timeline and has taken prisoner sloane. The season three finale shows that Sir Reginald is back with Abigail, who was previously in cryostasis on the moon. It could be that Sloane is trapped on Earth’s natural satellite, a place the character has always been fascinated by, as he tells Luther.

Or simply, it could happen that the original sloane is dead. Do not forget that Allison made a deal with Reginal and helped him carry out his plan to reset the universe. It should also be borne in mind that from the first episodes of the series, Allison and Luther had a more than brotherly love, so Allison’s jealousy could lead her to end Sloane’s life as part of her deal. In one of his first appearances in the series, his character appears reading the “Jetset Life” guide, a nod to the song “The Jetset Life Is Gonna Kill You” by My Chemical Romance, the band led by Gerard Way, creator of the novel. This could have been a foretaste of the fate of the tragic fate that awaited the heroine.

The truth is that the mystery about Sloane’s fate is one of the many left by the end of the third season of The Umbrella Academywhich is available on Netflix.

