What happened to…: Two weddings, a child with special needs… What happened to the actress who played Julia Roberts’ friend in Pretty Woman

The American actress, also known for ‘Sex, lies and video tapes’, has been fighting since 1999 for the inclusion and education of her son Mason -the fruit of her marriage to actor Cameron Dye-, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

With the end of summer, the season of musicals begins… And this September dozens of important works are premiered -for the first time in Spain-. What Malinche (by Nacho Cano), Matilda, The endless story, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Y beautiful woman. A musical based on the movie Julia Roberts and Richard Gere headed by the actors Cristina Llorente, as Vivian, Roger Barruezo, as Edward and Erika Bleda, as Luke kit. The prostitute and partying friend of Vivian, played by American actress Laura San Giacomo in the movie, and that this 2022 turns 60.

The actress, in an image of 2019. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Laura San Giacomo was born in November 1962 in West Orange, New Jersey, but grew up in a town called Denville, where she gave her first steps in the performance According to numerous interviews, San Giacomo discovered his vocation at school after being part of various theatrical projects. “I knew I wanted to be an actress in high school. So I decided to take a chance and went on to study acting at Carnegie Mellon University. I packed my bags and went to New York.” revealed to the magazine Abilityin 2001.

Moving to the Big Apple, Laura participated in some works What Romeo and Juliet Y The Tempest. However, in 1987 I decided change the tables for television and managed to get small roles in series like Miami Vice Y The Equalizer. For two years, the actress had a moderate success. But in 1989 her big break came, when director Steven Soderbergh cast her as Cynthia Patrice Bishop in the popular film Sex, lies and videotapes. A film that led her to be nominated to the Golden Globes and to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

Subsequently, in 1990 Gary Marshall offered him the chance to play Kit de Luca in beautiful woman. A role that Laura never thought would leave a mark on the cinema. “It always amazes me that it has resonated with people so much. PBut it’s great to know that you can make the audience laugh or feel something. I think we were very bold in making a movie about prostitutes And I know a lot of people didn’t like that the story had a happy ending, but I also think impact many, for whom the film brought some kind of joy,” he told CY Interviewin 2012.

Similarly, 1990 was also a great year for San Giacomo on a personal level. The reason? The actress got married with the actor camerondye, whom he married in a ceremony full of friends. During the first six years, the couple was solid before the press and the world. However, in 1997 they decided separate their paths, although with the commitment to care for your child together Mason, who suffers from cerebral palsy. “My son doesn’t walk or talk. But use a talking computer and since I was three years old I have fought for their inclusion,” he said when the boy was five.

As a result, around 2001, Laura decided to participate in the creation of an inclusive school, that could cover the needs of his son and that of other boys with similar diagnoses… And, in a matter of months, the project went ahead. In fact, in 2012, San Giacomo already reported that his center had managed to help more than 700 children. “There’s a lot of negativity around disability. To me, the first thing they told me was ‘your son will never play basketball.’ And look, a couple of years later, he’s out there playing. People have that old concept of disability and now we are changing it,” he explained to Celebrity Baby Scoop.

Likewise, Laura has acknowledged on several occasions that there are a man who has been key in the rehabilitation of your child: her second husbandthe actor of Dream a Little Dream Matt Adler. “We met when I came to live in Los Angeles, before shooting Sex, lies and videotapes. We were married to other people, we separated from them and We started to stay as friends. Matt was helping me with my son and all of a sudden we started dating. The truth is that we have done quite well for a ‘rebound relationship’. We should not have lasted! “, The artist told, this July, in a radio program where she went to talk about a foundation with which she collaborates.

According to San Giacomo, Adler and her they have been working for 20 years with Momentum Wheels 4 Humanity. An NGO that seeks to provide wheelchairs (and other devices) to people with disabilities in developing countries. In the same way, the foundation promotes disease research, such as cerebral palsy, and is looking to open rehabilitation units in remote locations. “In some places, it’s not even part of the health model to provide wheelchairs, so we try contact governments to solve it,” he told TheRockSpot about his work.

Even so, despite her busy schedule, the celeb has not put aside her career and continues to shine on television. In fact, after starring for seven seasons in the well-known sitcom give me a breakthe artist has gone through great productions such as veronica mars, the garden of joy Y NCSIwhere this 2022 continues to embody the Dr. Grace Confalone. On the other hand, this August, Deadline reported that the interpreter will be part of the series The Santa Clauseswhile Steven Soderbergh confirmed that he has planned to roll Sex, lies and videotapes 2 with San Giacomo as the main actress. That is, Laura will turn 60 with more work than ever.