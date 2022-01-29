What happened to Wonderland? Collapse in the cryptocurrency world

Just in these days a great rumor has developed around one of the most popular platforms in the world of cryptocurrencies, Wonderland.

Its founder is Daniele Sestagalli, also one of the most prominent faces in the crypto landscape, who ended up in the storm after being the idol of many crypto enthusiasts.

Very dark shadows have fallen on the project, so much to do lose value to the token by as much as 70% in a few days and 50% in a few hours.

This brings the whole idea and its founder himself on a very thin thread, which could tear at any moment causing it to fall into the abyss.

Even investors and all those who had so much believed in Frog Nation, a movement promoted by Daniele to create a solid community, are now on the verge of melting without a trace, apart from the hateful comments on the social profile of their former leader.

What happened, why it happened and who the real victims of this big mess are, you can understand it by going over the history of the platform and its future projects.

If Daniele and his choices are truly to be condemned 100%, it will certainly be easier to say at the end of this article.

In this video The Crypto Gateway explains how the Avalanche blockchain works and why it looks interesting for the future.

What is Wonderland Money

Wonderland is a decentralized reserve currency protocol which is based on the Avalanche blockchain, one of those that in recent times has seen its value greatly increase thanks also to Wonderland itself.

What can be done on this platform? In summary the possibility is offered to go to give one coin to mint another and obtain revenues on this transaction.

Also, and this is the part that has been tempting many in the last period, you can put them in stake dei TIME to go and generate insane revenues.

How many? The percentage is variable but in almost all cases it fluctuates between values ​​ranging from 60,000 to 80,000 percentage points per annum per year.

This explosive income and absolutely out of the ordinary for almost any other platform in the sector, is possible in a sustainable way through complex mathematical operations that involve several cryptocurrencies native to the same.

If this type of return were given on any asset, inflation would cause its value to collapse in a very short time, while here it is possible to maintain it, albeit within certain limits.

This has meant that there has been a real rush to this Wonderland and its hefty rewards, but obviously these percentages also bring with them huge risks.

How Wonderland has behaved over time and its projects

If we exclude the last few days, it can be said that Wonderland was managing to keep its promises quite well, having generated substantial profits.

His coin had also seen a first period of huge increases, going from $ 1,000 to $ 10,000 in value in a matter of months.

Obviously, having peaked and not helped by a bear market in cryptocurrencies in general, the value had progressively grown. deflated until it reaches $ 3,000 first and then $ 1,000.

This was not in itself a problem, everyone knew that in a period of market spring there would be this drop, nothing more than a normal correction.

The ideas and symbiotic relationships with other platforms such as Popsicle Finance, Abracadabra and others, among which Sushi was soon to be added.

Daniele had in mind to create a complete ecosystem, where everything works in an almost circular way, self-supporting each other and becoming a real force in the market.

Everything had to have a purpose and add great value, and then go on to challenge the sacred monsters of the market such as Uniswap and take the limelight.

When the magic broke

In recent days, however, there have been episodes that have lent the side to numerous criticisms, one of which has given the final push towards the abyss.

The TIME price (token obtained from highly inflationary staking), had a collateral that allowed it to be guaranteed within a minimum price threshold, at least according to Daniele himself.

Basically the team behind Wonderland was tasked with going to buy TIME to take it off the market and raise the price if it fell below approximately $ 1,000.

Unfortunately it was not clarified that this type of operation was not automatic, but based on the market movements made by Daniele himself and his right hand, an anonymous guy known only as 0xSifu on Twitter.

During the night a few days ago, precisely because of this analogous and fallacious mechanism, there was a collapse in the price of TIME below the guaranteed threshold, which led to the liquidation of many investors who used it as collateral.

Obviously this generated a first wave of resentment and protests to the Wonderland team, who explained the operation only after the damage has now occurred.

Surely this had already cracked the confidence in a small part, but nothing compared to the moment of the revelation of the true identity of 0xSifu, which took place a couple of days ago.

It turned out that this Sifu is Michael Patryn, a person involved with a Canadian exchange famous for scamming its customers by running away with nearly $ 200 million.

While his implication in this could also be assumed to be accidental or non-malevolent (he is not the founder), little room for doubt remains when it is discovered that Sifu had the hands-on in other scams as well in the past (or at least his name was present).

So is Wonderland a scam?

The fact that Sifu has been brought into the team in the investor fund management position would seem the perfect basis for a good and good scam, but you need to stop for a moment and evaluate.

Daniele has no precedent behind him and has always exposed himself publicly in every aspect, positive or negative, of the life of Wonderland and the ecosystem.

Still, in the moment of maximum pressure from the community and the media, he continues to respond on social media promising that he will fix this mess even putting it out of your own pocket.

The whole work of Wonderland itself he has never given himself up to accusations of fraud nor did it operate in a non-transparent way, so there are no grounds for accusations of any kind.

To this it should be added that many famous platforms as well as very high profile developers have collaborated with Daniele Sesta and declare themselves ready to continue doing so.

This is because his ideas are absolutely innovative and his way of operating is truly revolutionary, certainly not on the line of that of a 4-bit scammer.

Why this mess happened and what future awaits Wonderland

Here obviously we go into pure personal speculation, so we must not take these words as truth but as simple food for thought.

Furthermore, although the future of Wonderland may or may not be as described here, it is not to be taken as financial advice or a cue to operate in some way.

First of all it is good to say that Daniele, at least in the last period, really seemed to have his hands on too many ideas at the same time, which certainly did not help an optimal management of each situation.

To this we must add that, although he is a genius of the new finance, he probably lacks in other aspects strictly related to business management and / or a certain malice and judgment skills in this perspective.

Taking an anonymous person to work on the project may not be absolutely out of the ordinary, but put her in such an influential position without knowing it is definitely a mistake.

Furthermore, once he discovered the identity he let himself be guided by a certain streak of “good heart” (at least according to the chats published on Twitter), not chasing Sifu immediately to protect Wonderland from its bad reputation.

Maybe even a hint of arrogance in the to think that the Frog Nation would have followed his line of thought, giving Sifu a second chance by trusting Daniel’s judgment?

All speculations more or less useful or sensible now, when the ship looks full of holes and waiting for the last gash to make it sink definitively.

Yes, because Wonderland and related projects suffer insane losses, so much so that it seems difficult to stop the bleeding.

This could really lead to the end of all these Dapps in a very short space of time, because cryptocurrencies teach that trust is really the hardest thing to win back in this world.

So is it really all over? Does the Frog Nation turn off like this after so much hype and a parenthesis that it will be remembered as a small side note in the great crypto book?

It all depends on Daniele’s skill, transparency and even strength to be able to find a remedy for the mess of which he, more than any other, is responsible.

Continuing to believe in him is pure personal reasoning that every person should keep away from external influences, whether they are malicious or benevolent.

There are bad faith errors and other facts for the simple fact of being human, sometimes too naive or busy to be able to see the big picture in a ruthless world.

This does not detract from that they should be condemned for what they are, but you always have to wait until the end to have a fair judgment and not just based on a part of the story.

If Daniele proves to be a person who deserves trust despite his mistakes, if he will play it forever or if in the end he proves to be a scammer, surely. time will give the answer definitive to all these questions, not some post on social media made in the throes of emotion.