What happened to Yailin’s face, Anuel AA’s girlfriend? | VIDEO

the dominican singer Yailin, the most viral 21 years old, she is still very much in love with her colleague Anuel AA and whenever she can, she boasts on social networks, where she accumulates more than four million followers from all corners of the world who do not lose track of her.

Also yailin is performing a series of concerts with a large influx of public and his career seems to take off. But he has always been characterized by sharing for his virtual fandom extravagant photos of poses, daring looks, and strong words towards those who criticize him.

Related news

Now Yailin, the most viral, He published one of his many videos dancing inside his car, but it was striking that he has bandages and Band-Aids on his face. She shared the clip in which she is shown in the foreground in her stories without giving any explanations and only music is heard in the background.

His fans immediately reacted and converted yailin in topic of conversation in social networks, his virtual fandom began to speculate that the girlfriend of Anuel AA He has just undergone some type of cosmetic surgery and he openly showed the post-op part.

Yailin. Source: Terra archive

It’s not the first time Yailin, the most viral, some type of surgery is performed on your body. Since she began her courtship with Anuel AA Just over six months ago, the Dominican singer has changed her appearance a lot with the help of aesthetic professionals.