What happened to Yanfry? The popular boy was hospitalized

yanfry, the four-year-old boy from Chocó who went viral for his way of walking “like a man”, is hospitalized, As they have published on their official Instagram account.

It was a story in which the little boy could be seen on a stretcher, channeled, with serum, and with the phrase “always with you my champion. We come out of this like many times”.

It should be noted that this page is managed by the little boy’s uncle, who was also the one who published the video that made him become recognized.

The more than 872,000 followers that the account has wondered what happened, but the uncle, so far, has not given more information about the child’s state of health nor about the reasons that brought him to the hospital.

Still, although there are no official reasons, many users have speculated on the social network what could have happened. There are those who remember that the minor has a pre-existing health problem, but there are those who have attributed the news to problems of malnutrition and poor care.

Yanfry’s disease

Yanfri has hypothyroidism, a disorder in the thyroid gland. Due to this condition, Yanfry’s body does not produce the necessary hormones or with the quality required to fulfill various functions within his organs and systems.

In fact, the little one must be given an injection with a certain hormonal load every day.

For this reason, in networks they have commented that he could have had a relapse.