What happened to your Dangerous Memories movie?

Robert Downey Jr. aroused the curiosity of Black Mirror fans some time ago: the Iron Man star decided to buy the rights to one of the most famous episodes of the show and seemed to have every intention of making a movie of it.

The episode in question was Dangerous Memories: the plot, as you will remember, threw us into a world where a chip installed in the brain allowed human beings to record every single moment of their existence, giving them the opportunity to review it at any time by analyzing every single detail.

An interesting starting point for a film adaptation: of the operation, however, nothing is known time ago. The latest statements by screenwriter Jesse Armstrong date back to 2018 and tell us of a drop in interest from Robert Downey Jr.’s company, which would therefore not seem intending to produce the film in the short term.

However, Armstrong is still convinced that bringing Dangerous Memories to the big screen is a great idea: with the rights in the hands of the company.ex-Tony Stark, however, the last word is obviously not up to him. What do you think? Would you like an operation of this type? Tell us yours in the comments! Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. has definitively closed the doors to a return of Iron Man.

