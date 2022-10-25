What happened to your dog? Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis teamed up to deny the claims of their children’s ex-nanny

Olivia Wilde’s ex-nanny accused her of having abandoned her dog to enjoy her romance with Styles longer and both the actress and her ex-husband and an animal protection society came out to deny her – Credits: @TIZIANA FABI

To the novel of the separation between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, the explosive statements of the nanny of the couple’s children and the actress’s romance with Harry Styles, a new protagonist was now added: Gordon, the dog that completed the home of the director of Do not worry honey and the protagonist of ted lasso.

According to the ex-nanny of Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, Wilde decided to get rid of the pet to spend more time with the singer, whom he met during the filming of his latest film. However, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing animals in Los Angeles denied the woman’s version.

The beginning of the problems

Wilde and Sudeikis’ headaches over the leaked information about their personal lives began with the betrayal of their children’s caretaker. The couple, who had been engaged in 2013, decided to put an end to the relationship at the end of 2020. Without much information about the breakup, everything remained in the private world until the woman decided to turn on the fan.

Without disclosing her identity, the nanny recounted in the first person, in an interview she offered to the British newspaper Daily Mail, how she experienced the breakup and how the actor found out about the relationship that her then-partner had with the English singer.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde with their son Otis, at a Golden State Warriors versus Brooklyn Nets game, in December 2016 – Credit: @James Devaney

“On Monday in the morning [el 9 noviembre de 2020]when I came back from my weekend off, he [Jason Sudeikis] I was crying a lot. She didn’t know what had happened. He was a mess and he was yelling: ‘[Olivia] He has left us,” the woman told the Daily Mail. In addition, she said that the actor was so nervous that he jumped on top of Wilde’s car to prevent him from going to see Harry Styles. After that, and always according to the former employee’s version, the actor forbade them to listen to music from the former One Direction member in his house. “I feel so sorry for Jason, because he really wanted things to work out. He left everything to go to therapy and try again, but it didn’t work, “the woman assured the press.

Continue reading the story

In addition, the nanny mentioned the alleged abandonment of the family dog ​​by the director, to spend more time with her new love. According to her account, after Wilde left the family home, he went on a visiting day and assured that she had to find the dog a new home. According to the woman’s story, Jason did not object because he was not interested in having pets and because animals do not matter to him. Thus, she explained, the one who found Gordon a new home was her.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

A denial in time

Despite the fact that the relationship was not the best, in the face of the nanny’s statements, Wilde and Sudeikis decided to join forces: through a joint statement they denied the information that was published about them. “As parents it is incredibly upsetting to learn that one of our two children’s former nannies has made such false and defamatory accusations about us,” they wrote in a statement sent to the US press.

“Your 18-month campaign of harassment against us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has come to an end. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children in the sincere hope that you will now choose to leave our family alone.”

In relation to the well-being of the pet and the attitude of the actress with the little dog, it was an animal protection association in Los Angeles that came out to put things in their place. In a post made last Saturday, MaeDay Rescue thanked Olivia Wilde for “being a responsible pet owner” and explained that the actress decided to give up the animal because she realized that “she did not love the life of traveling and was not happy with the little kids”.

Alongside a series of photos of Gordy, the nonprofit wrote: “You may have seen Gordy in the news lately and we want to set the record straight. Gordy was adopted by @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving her lots of love, training, and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn’t love the life of travel and wasn’t happy with little kids.”

In the same text, MaeDay said that the dog formed a very strong bond with his handler, who ended up adopting him. “Before this decision was made, Olivia called MaeDay to speak and we participated in the decision,” they said, adding, to leave no doubt: “Olivia is a great supporter of animal rescue and relocated Gordy out of compassion and love. for him”: “Thanks to @oliviawilde for being a responsible pet owner”, they completed.