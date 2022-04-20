“What happened to your face!” Thalia is confused with Lyn May

The followers of the former Timbiriche caused a stir on the singer’s Instagram, after noticing that her face is no longer the same.

Thalía began Easter week by posting an emotional video, in which she shares with her millions of fans how happy she is to learn that former Romanian Olympic gymnastics champion Nadia Comăneci follows her on IG and has given her several likes.

But the publications about the American nationalized athlete and the great admiration that the former Timbiriche has had for her since she was a child, do not exceed in comments the couple of posts that generated concern among her followers, because of how strange her face looks.

Five days ago, Tommy Mottola’s glamorous wife posted a snap of her and their pet in their home gym. Although she looks spectacular in a neon-colored outfit, a group of fans were more surprised by how her face looks.

“She lost her chubby”, “terrible”, “yes she looks weird”, “I thought no one else had noticed”, “maybe she needs to deflate”, “She can’t open her eyes anymore”, “hahaha I knew it was her by name, these women don’t want to get old, give yourself a little touch but not a guamaso nor does she look like her”, “if I was looking at him, I saw something strange, but I thought it would be the photo, with how beautiful Thalia was, they don’t know what to do with the money”, “if too much filler got in”, “Yes, it was botox! What botox does is that it paralyzes the muscles of the face”, were some of the comments from Internet users.

There was even someone who assured that Thalia was compared to the vedette Lyn May in the press. “I just saw that on Google, the message said that they confused Thalia with Lyn May because she can’t open her eyes. Over time, that Botox will give the unwanted results when those who use it are old. I know a person who now denies having had Botox, they make bags of water all over his face, is it a bacteria that they are injecting? ￰ ﾟ ﾙ ﾈ ».

Said snapshot accumulated 1,614 comments, but was surpassed by another publication that the interpreter of “A pact between the two” shared 3 days ago. In the photo, the soap opera actress 50 years old wears a very Mexican black suit, with multicolored embroidery. But what is most striking is the shape of her lips and the excess of filter.

This post registers more than 244,000 likes and 3,735 comments.

“No more lips please”, “How bad it looks….they are all on their way to being deformed”, “Something was done, it wasn’t that way”, “Verda so beautiful that it’s natural”, “I’m exaggerating with Botox in the news is public”, “Yes please….don’t do anything else to her face…she is naturally beautiful❤️”, “it’s pure photoshop”, “Please vooor!!! She is still young and pretty to start ruining her face”, “it is not botox, the fillers are made with hyaluronic acid… do not misinform”, “You are beautiful, you do not use so much filter”, “You are already seeing distorted face with those lips”, several of his admirers told him.

Thalía did not respond to such criticism and continued to post content. After sharing an image in which she looks like an Easter bunny -by the way, she looks weird too-, she focused on highlighting her admiration for Comăneci and the surprise that she is part of her fandom.

