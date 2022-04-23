What happened today with José Juan Macías in Verde Valle?

It was not just any Thursday in green valley. The Sacred Flock He continued with his preparation to face Pumas with the firm conviction of adding his third victory in a row, while in the stands there was hubbub, color and emotion thanks to 150 children, members of multiple chivas schools participating in the national tournament, especially when they surprisingly heard “excuse me guys, let me sit with you”.

“Woooooow”, was the general outcry among the little rojiblancos who were left without knowing what to do when Jose Juan Maciasafter doing his rehabilitation work and while the rest of the team was working on the court, he came to talk with all of them, take photos and exchange questions, between how they were doing in the tournament chivas schools and how he fared on his return to the fold.

Others who came to spend time with the little rojiblancos and who helped keep the level of emotion at the highest were the ‘Chicken’ Briseñeither, louis olives Y Paolo Yrizarwho complied with all requests for photos and signatures from the special guests.

What are you waiting for to be part of a chivas school? In addition to being able to go to green valley to a training Men’s First Teamthere are many around the country and there you can start the path towards your dream of playing in the Sacred Flock.