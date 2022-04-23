Sports

What happened today with José Juan Macías in Verde Valle?

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

It was not just any Thursday in green valley. The Sacred Flock He continued with his preparation to face Pumas with the firm conviction of adding his third victory in a row, while in the stands there was hubbub, color and emotion thanks to 150 children, members of multiple chivas schools participating in the national tournament, especially when they surprisingly heard “excuse me guys, let me sit with you”.

“Woooooow”, was the general outcry among the little rojiblancos who were left without knowing what to do when Jose Juan Maciasafter doing his rehabilitation work and while the rest of the team was working on the court, he came to talk with all of them, take photos and exchange questions, between how they were doing in the tournament chivas schools and how he fared on his return to the fold.

Others who came to spend time with the little rojiblancos and who helped keep the level of emotion at the highest were the ‘Chicken’ Briseñeither, louis olives Y Paolo Yrizarwho complied with all requests for photos and signatures from the special guests.

What are you waiting for to be part of a chivas school? In addition to being able to go to green valley to a training Men’s First Teamthere are many around the country and there you can start the path towards your dream of playing in the Sacred Flock.

Source link

Photo of James James51 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo with a tender photo of his newborn daughter appreciates the signs of affection

39 mins ago

Cristiano responds to Anfield: “I will never forget it”

1 hour ago

Goodbye union? They filter what Segovia told Larcamón in Puebla vs. Necaxa

1 hour ago

Ariel Holan left Club León for these 3 reasons

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button