“What happened tonight is inconceivable, a mockery! The referee should have done it!”

Gianluca Mancini spoke to the microphones of DAZN after Rome-Milan. The statements of the Giallorossi defender:

On referee episodes: “The contact between Ibra and Ibanez is a regular contact between two beasts, the referee has been called by the VAR and has not changed his decision. Shortly after there is a penalty for us for Kjaer’s foul on Pellegrini and he is not whistled, it is a penalty as big as a house. So it’s a mockery “

On the match: “Milan attacked a lot and we went into difficulty. We went to three in defense and we grew also thanks to the red card. We are aware but we go out with a lot of anger “

On refereeing: “If you boo contacts like the one between Ibanez and Ibra every time, it’s no longer football. Between us and them there were 12 yellow cards, I don’t want to disrespect anyone but in the Premier League if you whistle these fouls they will laugh “

On the growth of the team: “Against the big names this year we have shown that we are there and now we have the mentality of the coach”

On the interview with Maresca: “I asked Maresca what he saw because making a mistake is there but there are also referees at the VAR who cannot make a mistake and if you are recalled an error must have made it”