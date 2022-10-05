What happens between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie?

According to Jolie’s lawyers, the agents who investigated the case had “good cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct” on the day of the event on the plane.

Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of having suffocated one of his sons and hit another, in addition to spilling beer and came upon them, during an argument on a private flight from France to California in 2016.

The accusation of abuse appears in the official documents of the counterclaim that the actress has presented this Tuesday in a court of The Angels against her ex-husband in the legal battle they are having for the sale of their old French winery, called Château Miravalas anticipated New York Times.

“Pitt choked one of the children and punched another in the face. Some of the children begged him to stop. They were all scared. Many were crying.”details the text.

This situation would have been the consequence of a previous discussion between the ex-marriage in which, according to the accusation, the actor would have “beaten and shaken” the head of Jolie.

“At one point, he poured beer about Jolie; in another, she poured beer and red wine on the children”continues the legal document about the incident in which the six were present sons of Jolie and Pitt.

in september 2016the interpreter was investigated by the FBI due to alleged child abuse, but the authorities decided not to file criminal charges against him.

In fact, the alleged plane dispute caused the star of “Tomb Raider” requested a divorce from the actor after eleven years of relationship, two of them as husband and wife.

The counterclaim filed this Tuesday is in response to an earlier claim by pitt against Jolie for the sale of their interest in the winery, which they had acquired a decade earlier, to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group without your consent.

The interpreter had already alleged before that she sold her participation after the conversations between the two broke down because Pitt had tried to “condition the agreement”.

According to the story of the actresshe asked her to sign an agreement not to reveal details about “physical and emotional abuse” to her and her sonswhich was not accepted and led to the total distancing and the legal battle that they currently maintain.