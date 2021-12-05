What happens between Russia and Ukraine surrounded by 175 thousand soldiers. Moscow: “Hysteria of the West”

At the moment, from north to south, Ukraine is surrounded by 115,000 soldiers. But to launch an eventual attack and reach the capital Kiev in a short time, Russia would have foreseen a deployment of 175 thousand soldiers, according to the Washington Post. Thousands of armored personnel carriers, fighters, helicopters, ships and submarines would complete the Moscow operation. Although Western suspicions from the Kremlin are dismissed as simple “hysteria”, there are now many journalistic and non-journalistic sources that tell of a possible Russian invasion. The same High Representative for foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, taking the threat for real, made it known that “the EU will side with Kiev even in the event of an armed attack”.

The plans of the Russians

US President Joe Biden has publicly stated that Vladimir Putin’s so-called “red lines” will not be accepted, and that he intends to make the taking of Kiev “very, very difficult”. The Tsar’s intentions are unclear. The same head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinken, admitted to the press: “We do not know if Putin has made the decision to invade. We know that he is implementing the ability to do so in a short time ». Always at Washington Post, an American official said: “The Russian plans foresee a military offensive at the beginning of 2022, with a scale of forces double that seen in the exercises at the borders”.

There is also the version of other analysts to consider, according to which Russia would have no interest in entering into open conflict with Ukraine. Rather, from Crimea to Belarus, passing through the Donbass, he would have surrounded Ukraine to defend those “red lines” that Biden spoke of. First of all, Putin absolutely does not want NATO to expand eastward and wants to prevent Kiev from joining the Atlantic Alliance. The military infrastructure of NATO on Ukrainian soil is not tolerated by the Kremlin, as are the exercises that the Western armed forces carry out in the Black Sea. “It is NATO that decides who joins the Alliance, not Russia”, said the spokeswoman. of the White House, Jen Psaki.

What the US will do

The United States is putting together “a package of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Putin to go ahead and do what people fear he may do,” Biden said. The United States, unlike what happened with the taking of Crimea, “will not limit itself only to economic sanctions”. The tension is high. Meanwhile, a conversation between Biden and Putin is scheduled for December 7, which will address the Ukrainian question, but also the issue of strategic stability along the border between the European Union and Russian-influenced countries and the stabilization of Afghanistan.

Read also: