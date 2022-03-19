What happens between William Levy and Carmen Villalobos behind the camera?

Since “Café con aroma de mujer” arrived on Netflix, it has become a success, being one of the most viewed content in several Latin American countries. All the actors have done an amazing job with their performances, though William Levy and Carmen Villalobos They have stolen all the attention of the public, which has begun to speculate if the actors have a Romance.

What happens is that the chemistry of William Levy and Carmen Villalobos on screen that many have begun to wonder if they are really acting or if their off-camera relationship is much more than just partners. Added to this, some netizens affirm that neither of them could go out to confess because at that time each one had their respective partner.

