What happens between William Levy and Carmen Villalobos behind the camera?

Since “Café con aroma de mujer” arrived on Netflix, it has become a success, being one of the most viewed content in several Latin American countries. All the actors have done an amazing job with their performances, though William Levy and Carmen Villalobos They have stolen all the attention of the public, which has begun to speculate if the actors have a Romance.

What happens is that the chemistry of William Levy and Carmen Villalobos on screen that many have begun to wonder if they are really acting or if their off-camera relationship is much more than just partners. Added to this, some netizens affirm that neither of them could go out to confess because at that time each one had their respective partner.

What happens between William Levy and Carmen Villalobos?

Although the soap opera was originally broadcast from May to September 2021 through RCN in Colombia, it began to gain strength at the end of that same year when it landed on Netflix. So the rumors of Romance Come in William Levy and Carmen Villalobos they started long after the story was finished shooting.

The actors have known each other for many years, as they have crossed paths in various projects. In addition to having a very good relationship as colleagues, they have built a very nice friendship.

“I adore William, he has a very cool energy, he is pure sweetness. He has what we coastal people have”confessed carmen villalobos in the program “Suelta la Sopa”. And when she was told about the rumors and the fact that they make a very nice couple, she commented that they always tell her to stay with William.

The reality is that according to William Levy and carmen villalobos Nothing romantic has ever happened between the two off camera. In addition, she has been married to Colombian actor Sebastián Caicedo for several years and, at the time the rumors were stronger, Levy was still in a relationship with the mother of her two children.

So we will have to stay with the illusion nothing more and applaud standing the excellent interpretation of the two.

For you, what is it that happens between William Levy and carmen villalobos?