what happens from April 1st?

Teachers who have decided not to get vaccinated in recent months will return to school. But will they be able to stay in touch with the students?

With the end of the Covid-19 emergency, a new decree was created that governs one of its most delicate phases.

We are talking about a closer approach to what was once normal. And this new change cannot fail to concern the school complex, one of the most dangerous places for contagion.

The Covid Decree Law 24/22 it also includes new provisions for school and university staff. In it, the rules concerning the vaccine and its mandatory nature are redefined. The text, recently published in the Official Gazette, will in practice allow unvaccinated teachers to return to school, while maintaining thevaccination obligation until 15 June next.

This means, therefore, that from next April 1st 2022 the teachers in question will no longer be suspended from their work. This is a small step forward, aimed at integrating those who have decided to get vaccinated and those who have not. On the other hand, however, we must not claim victory: it is possible that such a situation could also lead to negative consequences.

Therefore, it is always good to stay alert and really expect anything. The virus is still in circulation, it has not been eradicated and there are many subjects who, despite the third dose, contract it again. Minister Bianchi also spoke about the possible return to normality. He, just recently, had talked about the future of school trips and the farewell to masks in the classroom. Instead, focusing on ATA and school staff, let’s see how they can apply for permits thanks to law 104. After this brief overview of the latest school news, we can go into the main topic.

Unvaccinated teachers will set foot back in school, what does that mean?

Good news for all those teachers who have decided, some for one reason and some for another, not to undergo the vaccination. These, on 1 April 2022, will return to school and receive the salary. More than anything, however, the difference compared to the pre-Covid period is that their way of working will change. In fact, they will not be able to teach. This means, physically speaking, that they will not be present in the classroom with their pupils until the end of this school year.

More than anything else, they will have to stop being a teacher and face a new reality. New tasks will be assigned to these, mostly we are talking about support activities for the training of young people. But in practice, it is not yet known what it actually is. This is a discourse extended to both teachers of the various school grades and university ones. Another good news is that, again from April, the sanctions for vaccine failure.

What happens to the so-called Covid substitutes?

In the past, we thought about the fate of the pupils of non-vaccinated teachers. How would they go on and what would they do from the absence of their teachers? Well, to avoid further inconvenience, the program was born “Covid substitutes”. In practice, the head teacher replaced the unvaccinated teachers with new ones, obviously with the vaccine, through fixed-term contracts.

With the new decree, however, something will also change in this regard. If tenured teachers decide to get vaccinated, the head teacher will be able to readmit them to their role as professor. This will be possible from April 1st until the end of the current school year.

For safety, it was also decided to extend the Covid substitutes with a new calendar showing the expiry terms of the contracts. In the Province of Bolzano, the contracts will expire on June 16while in Friuli-Venezia Giulia the11 of the same month. The 10 June, on the other hand, is the expiry date for the Regions of Tuscany, Liguria, Sicily and the Province of Trento.

The 9 June is the turn of Puglia, Calabria and Umbria, while the8 June in Piedmont, Campania, Sardinia and Veneto. The same date is scheduled for Abruzzo, Lazio, Molise, Basilicata, Lombardy and Valle d’Aosta. The 4 June is the deadline for the Marche and Emilia-Romagna regions. Finally, the June 30th is the deadline set for state-type preschools.