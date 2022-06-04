What happens if Amber Heard doesn’t pay? The possible scenarios for the actress – El Sol de México

the lawyer of Amber Heard declared this Thursday that the actress cannot pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp the more than 10 million dollars in damages imposed by a jury.

During the Today program of the NBC network, the defender was asked if Heard will be able to pay the compensation, to which Elaine Bredehoft replied, “Oh no, absolutely not.”

The jury forces Heard to compensate her ex-partner with $10.35 millionwhile Depp will have to pay the actress 2 million dollars also for damages, but now, knowing that the actress does not have the resources, these would be her three possible scenarios:

talk about a deal

Among the allegations by Depp’s defenders, it was said that the lawsuit was to clear the actor’s name and reveal the truth, so wanting to take revenge on Heard or earn money was ruled out.

Due to the above, it is possible that the lawyers meet to discuss a possible deal to free her from the millionaire payment.

seek an appeal

Amber’s lawyer declared that although the jury found in favor of Depp, in reality he had lost, since the team of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean suppressed a lot of evidence.

So an appeal is the option most likely until now and it has not been seen that the defense of the actress intends to leave things like that.

“Here she was demonized, several things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and that made the jury confused,” said attorney Bredehoft.

declare bankruptcy

Legally, if a person does not have the capital to pay certain amount of money, can be declared in bankruptcyafter this, if the judge determines it, the creditor or creditors return to court to determine if they can be collected with the heritage of the debtor.

This is how Heard could pay off the debt she now owes to Depp, with some of her material possessions and not cash.

With information from Reuters