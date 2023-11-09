What happens if I drink lavender tea every night?

The habit of drinking a cup of coffee after dinner can be pleasurable, but it also means your body is getting caffeine at a time when it should be preparing for rest. For this reason, it is highly recommended to choose lavender tea infusion at night,

lavender It is known for its properties that, in addition to contributing to the reduction of anxiety and stress, promote quality sleep, which facilitates the relaxation process and, ultimately, a good night’s rest.

The magic of lavender lies in its wide range of benefits, as it has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antibacterial properties, as well as relaxing and antispasmodic effects. These features make it an ideal choice for promoting comfortable rest and improving general well-being.

A lavender tea before sleeping at night

They claim lavender is ideal for people who have trouble stopping and relaxing their mind, As it helps regulate and slow down the central nervous system and allows restful sleep.

It is great for those who have sleep problems Drink one cup in the afternoon and one cup before sleeping. Both will help improve comfort.

Because it is anti-inflammatory, lavender also helps regulate the digestive system and is highly useful when there is bloating or cramping, which is characteristic of irritable colon, or during the premenstrual and menstrual days in women.

Additionally, this highly aromatic plant has a sweet taste, which means there is no need to add sugar or sweeteners.

Of course, a plant is not a miraculous thing and in cases of chronic insomnia or complex sleep disorders, you should always go to a psychiatrist or general practitioner or doctor.

Insomnia, as Mayo Clinic professionals explain, is not an issue that can be ignored because “it can not only debilitate your energy and mood, but it can also harm your health, work performance, and quality of life.” Can influence.”

lavender infusion tea

According to medical experts, There are many symptoms of sleep disorders. What to consider: Difficulty sleeping at night; Wake up once you fall asleep; get up very early; Not feeling well rested after a night’s sleep; Feeling tired or sleepy throughout the day, or irritability, depression, or anxiety.

How to make lavender tea?

You can plant lavender in the garden or balcony, but dried flowers are also available in herbal shops or large health food stores that sell medicinal plants. If you use it from the garden, it is important that there are no pesticides added to it.

First of all you have to let the flowers dry thoroughly and then add one full spoon in a cup of boiling water. It is covered in water and left for 5 minutes, allowing the flower to impart its properties into the water and after that time it is ready for consumption.

It is recommended to take one cup in the afternoon and another cup at night to produce a more powerful effect. It’s a good idea to create a nightly ritual: Turn off the cell phone screen, drink tea and meditate right before bed To get complete rest.