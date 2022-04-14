What happens if you break your diet once a week?: keys to your success

A diet is known as the process of healthy or restrictive eating which has several objectives, such as reducing measures, preventing diseases, among others.

A healthy and nutritious diet should include: fruits, vegetables and vegetables of different colors, legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas), whole grains, nuts, low-fat dairy, lean meat, fish, and eggs.

For their part, restrictive diets are those that force you to eliminate food in order to reduce measures and are also known as “miracle” diets, but they have more negative consequences than positive ones.

However, people wonder what happens if they break their diet once a week, and according to the Runtastic blog, nothing happens when this happens. According to experts, It is not necessary to carry out restrictive diets, nor to shy away from the foods you like, since from time to time it is good to eat them, but the important thing is never to lose the objective.

For example, if the person likes pizzas or hamburgers and these are prepared properly, they can be included in the weight loss process.

“Do you fancy ice cream? Then eat it! Every nutrition plan should include your favorite foods.” noted the blog.

How to plan a diet that works?

According to Rubén Bravo, nutrition expert and spokesperson for the European Medical Institute of Obesity (IMEO) and who was quoted by the portal Take carePlusThere are several factors for a diet to work:

1. Check if the plan is being followed correctly, making a daily record of the food eaten. It is important to consult an expert to guide the process because, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the exact composition of a varied, balanced and healthy diet will be determined by the characteristics of each person (age, sex, lifestyle and degree of physical activity), the cultural context, the food available in the place and eating habits.

In addition, experts say that to lose weight it is key to have a caloric deficit, which is when people consume fewer calories than they spend on a daily basis.

2. Change your weight loss plan. This plan must be guided by an expert and must not have any food inhibitions.

3. Intensify or include physical activity. Cardiovascular exercises, also known as aerobics, are the most implemented when looking to burn calories and reduce body weight. However, exercises that involve weights help the body burn fat while building muscle mass, which also works to speed up metabolism.

Anyway, if the person does not have time to exercise or simply does not like it, having a good diet will help them to be healthy, since the body before being well on the outside needs to be well on the inside, and this is achieved with nutrients that are obtained from a good diet, according to an expert.

4. Evaluate possible hormonal problems, constipation or fluid retention. LAge is a factor that plays an important role when it comes to losing weight and burning body fat, because as the body ages it undergoes hormonal and metabolic changes that prevent it from burning calories easily.

Finally, it must be borne in mind that one must not be an extremist, because little by little the results are seen after progressively modifying the daily habits of eating and physical activity.

Factors for a diet not to work

1. Choose an express, miracle or unbalanced diet.

2. Go hungry.

3. That is not compatible with social life.

4. Make it monotonous.

5. That requires too much willpower.

6. That does not contemplate a healthy weight maintenance phase.