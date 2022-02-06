what happens if you don’t pay by February

What happens if you have not paid the car tax by February: time is up, what are the risks for the holder and for the car.

Did you pay the car tax? The deadline for payment of the road tax expired in December 2021 expired on January 31st. What are the risks and consequences for those who have not paid the vehicle tax up to now.

Starting from this month of February snaps the blackberry. The concessions provided by the Government in recent months are no longer in force in 2022, which means that sanctions will come for who is not up to date with the payment of the car tax. The earlier the back tax is paid, the less heavy the fine will be. In short, paying in these first days of February could pay off your debt with the taxman with the lowest possible outlay.

The late payment is calculated automatically at the time of payment if you pay at the ACI, car agencies or tobacconists. Warning: it could even trip the payment notice. In that case, the taxpayer’s situation would become more complicated. The penalties increase in proportion to the delay in the payment of the amount due for the car tax in question.

Car tax expired in February: did you pay?

What does thepayment notice? This is an amicable warning addressed to the holder of the car who has not yet paid with which he is notified of non-payment. The car tax must be paid in 30 days from receipt of the official letter.

READ ALSO -> Sanremo 2022: how much do guests earn? The mind-boggling figures

The greatest risk occurs if the payment of the car tax has not been made for three years: in that case, the withdrawal of the license plate is a more than concrete hypothesis! It is not worth waiting for the tax bills to arrive, this is little but sure: paying as soon as possible what is due is the best way!

READ ALSO -> Green Pass, beware of this scam: personal data at risk!

In the car tax guide published by the ACI Services (Automobile Club of Italy) we read: “The powers in the matter of motor vehicle taxes, from 1 January 1999, have been transferred by law to the Regions with Ordinary Statute and to the Autonomous Provinces of Bolzano and Trento. These Regions and Provinces may entrust the control and collection of vehicle taxes to third parties, while these functions for the Special Statute Regions of Sardinia and Friuli Venezia Giulia are carried out by the Revenue Agency “.