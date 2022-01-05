what happens if you don’t play? The rule of ‘political 6’

Covid chaos in Serie A. About 90 are the positives of the championship, several matches that may not be played. At the moment, there are three races most at risk: the League has not ordered any formal postponement, but the competent ASL intervened and, by arranging home isolation and quarantines for the contacts of the positives, they have effectively prohibited travel to the teams.

How to field the best line-up at Fantasy Football? The problem, which the squad lists will resolve indirectly and only partially during these and the next few hours, is that in many cases the identities of the Covid-19 positive footballers have not been revealed. But not only.

As anticipated at the beginning, at least 4 races are seriously in danger of not competing and, moreover, not to be recovered by the next day, scheduled for Sunday 9 January. The specter of the 6 politicians hovers over the Fantasy Football.

Matches postponed for Covid: what happens to Fantasy Football

Defeat for the team unable to travel or possible postponement to a later date: these are the scenarios that, pending official decisions, concern matches that shouldn’t be played. The matches in question are:

Salernitana – Venice

Atalanta – Turin

Fiorentina – Udinese

Bologna – Inter

Regardless of what the Lega Calcio will decide, what matters is that these games will not be played in Fantasy Football and, probably, not even recovered by the next day of the championship. The real risk, moreover, is that some matches on January 9 could also be postponed.

What does the regulation say about it?

From the relevant page on Fantacalcio.it regulations: