What happens if you don’t? The millions that Brayan Moya must pay to play again

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Honduran soccer player Bryan Moya, who militates in Olympia, received this Monday the bad news that was ssuspended by FIFA of all official sporting activities.
“The Beast” was sanctioned due to a legal problem with one of his former teams, the Zulia from Venezuela.
The Venezuelan team claims that the catracho soccer player left the institution in 2020 when he held a twelve-month contract.
“Club Olimpia Deportivo informs its fans and the sports press that this day Fenafuth was notified by FIFA that the player Brayan Josué Velásquez Moya, as of this day, he will not be able to participate in official matches until he complies with the payment corresponding to a dispute he has with his former club Zulia Fútbol Club. We hope that this impasse that Brayan Moya is going through can be resolved as soon as possible and thus he can continue his participation with our club in the 2021-2022 Closing Tournament and with the Honduran National Team in its official matches,” says the statement he made. Olimpia public through its social networks.
What should Brayan Moya do to return to activity?that is the question that many ask themselves on social networks.
The Honduran attacker has no other option but to pay Venezuela’s Zulia the amount of 120 thousand dollars, that is, about 3 million lempiras.
The Venezuelan club claims that, “in accordance with the provisions of art. 17.1 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of FIFA Players, in the event of early termination of the contract by express decision or fault of “THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL PLAYER”, due to compensation for early termination of the contract, Zulia claims that Velásquez Moya must pay them a sum of THREE MILLION US DOLLARS (USD 3,000,000.00) net, which in lempiras translates to 73,413,390, since FIFA’s resolution is to pay 120 thousand dollars, which was what Zulia claimed in May 2021 for breach of contract, plus 5 percent per annum in interest. However, the Chamber of Resolutions of Venezuelan soccer indicates that it is only 120 thousand dollars, which goes back to about 3 million lempiras.
FIFA points out that the payment must be made in a period of 45 days, Otherwise, Moya will be suspended from all official activities, including club and international competitions, for a period not exceeding six months.
So far in Clausura 2022, Brayan Moya has become Olimpia’s top scorer since he has scored five goals, being a fundamental piece in Pablo Lavallén’s scheme.