What happens if you don’t? The millions that Brayan Moya must pay to play again

Honduran soccer player Bryan Moya, who militates in Olympia, received this Monday the bad news that was ssuspended by FIFA of all official sporting activities.

“The Beast” was sanctioned due to a legal problem with one of his former teams, the Zulia from Venezuela.

The Venezuelan team claims that the catracho soccer player left the institution in 2020 when he held a twelve-month contract.

“Club Olimpia Deportivo informs its fans and the sports press that this day Fenafuth was notified by FIFA that the player Brayan Josué Velásquez Moya, as of this day, he will not be able to participate in official matches until he complies with the payment corresponding to a dispute he has with his former club Zulia Fútbol Club. We hope that this impasse that Brayan Moya is going through can be resolved as soon as possible and thus he can continue his participation with our club in the 2021-2022 Closing Tournament and with the Honduran National Team in its official matches,” says the statement he made. Olimpia public through its social networks.