What happens if you stay longer than allowed in the United States?

For people who request a non-immigrant visa for the United States from Colombia, such as those who travel for tourism, business, medical treatment, the duration of the document can be a maximum of 10 years. However, this does not imply that the person can extend their stay for years, but rather that for 10 years they can enter the country once or several times. For all foreigners with a visa who enter the US, the procedure consists of an interview with a customs and border protection officer, who decides how long the stay can be, staying one more day can mean different sanctions.

As the Department of State explains on its page, it is very important to recognize the difference between a visa and the defined length of stay: “A visa simply indicates that your application has been reviewed by a consular officer at a United States embassy or consulate and that the officer determined that you are eligible to travel to a United States port, an entry for a specific purpose. The port of entry can be an airport, a seaport or a land border crossing.

Also, it is important for people traveling to the United States to keep in mind that visas are not always issued with the same number of entries. Some are issued with a single entry, others have more entries –two or three– and in some cases the visa has the letter M, which means multiple entries.

How is the process of entering the country?

According to the Mexican portal viveUSA, all people who arrive in the United States by air must go through an interview with an officer of the Customs and Border Protection, CBP, in Spanish, Office of Customs and Border Protection. This interview is what defines how long the person authorized to be in the country will be. Most of the time, the stay granted by the official is 180 days, that is, 6 months. The officer will put a stamp in the passport indicating the date.

What happens to those who stay longer than allowed?

Anyone who considers staying in the United States beyond the stay that has been determined upon entry must take into account that they are violating immigration laws, the US Department of State is clear in specifying it: “Remaining beyond the period of time authorized by the Department of Homeland Security and out of status in the United States is a violation of US immigration laws and may make you ineligible for a future visa to travel back.” .

The following are the consequences that a person who stays in the country longer than allowed, according to the Department of State, can face: