What happens in Italy if Russia decides to turn off the gas

“We have every right to make a corresponding decision and impose an embargo on pumping gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak announced at the Bbc what could be the new phase of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: the war on energy. The EU Commission is preparing for a third package of sanctions and the ongoing debate among European leaders is on the possibility of extending these sanctions also to the energy sector, a strategic sector given that (according to a study published by New York Time) in the lasts 30 years Europe bought the 40 percent of natural gas and the 25 percent of oil. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after freezing the authorizations for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, made it clear that there will be no further sanctions on energy, the same line for Mario Draghi. In the meantime, however, industries and citizens are beginning to imagine the scenario that will occur in the event of a total blockade of Russian supplies.

The Eni Foundation study: the risks for blackouts and civil uses

The Corriere della Sera has published a study signed by the Eni Foundation on the scenarios in front of the interruption of the gas flow from Russia. In the last period in Italy the average of gas used by the whole country has been around 70 billion cubic meters of gas. The only year in which consumption fell below this threshold was the 2020 when with the onset of the pandemic and the closure of factories the consumption of gas came to 68.4 billion cubic meters. In 2021 out of a total consumption of 71.4 billion cubic meters of gas, 28.3 billion they arrived from Russia, about 40 percent of the total.

According to the Eni study, there are at least three ways to reduce the influx of Russian gas: the increase in imports from Algeria and Libya, the increase in national production and the strengthening of storage. National production covers only a small percentage of the total requirement, given that we are talking about 3.1 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Putting all these measures together, even in the best of hypotheses, there is a risk of not reaching the necessary threshold. According to data from the Eni Foundation, the maximum could be reached 58.4 billion of cubic meters of gas.

At this point some node of the system should jump: not everything that usually works with gas will still be based on this raw material. The first candidate for this cut is the whole field of thermoelectric that in 2021 he absorbed by himself 25.9 billion cubic meters, about one third of the total use. In place of these plants, the government would have to upgrade renewables but this would not be used to produce all the electricity needed. One of the solutions on the government’s table is to reactivate the coal-fired plants that were closing down and increase the use of the others.

