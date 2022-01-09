What happens in Kazakhstan: the shadow of the coup on the protests and the 5,800 arrests in these hours

They would be 164 people killed in violent protests in Kazakhstan in recent days according to the health ministry. The tension in the country remains very high, even if the Kazakh government defines the situation as stabilized in all regions. They would be – this is the latest updated data – 5,800, including many foreigners, the people arrested during the riots of recent days. While the president Tokayev in recent days he gave the order to kill the demonstrators. “The security forces have cleared all administrative buildings and the municipal services and other basic systems have been restored,” reads a statement from the presidency. The Kazakh president has created a constitutional commission for the reconstruction of public buildings and other structures essential for the functioning of the cities where the violence took place. In the former capital Almaty it is still possible to hear gunshots and to witness infrequent clashes between groups of armed men and the police in the peripheral areas. «The guerrillas continue to resist. There are signs of stabilization, but there are also pockets of bloody resistance ”, explain the local authorities. The night passed, says the mayor, was “relatively quiet” and operations to repair what was damaged in the city have started. The “counter-terrorism operation” meanwhile goes on, and about 850 people would be detained for “terrorist acts, looting and other crimes”.

The former president

The protests against expensive gas in recent days have resulted in real unrest, with many demonstrators clamoring for former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned in 2019 and then appointed the nation’s leader, to leave the scene for good. Just in these hours, his successor has claimed for himself the position of head of the National Security Council, a role thanks to which Nazarbayev – who had also appointed Tokayev – had maintained great power. Perhaps also to send a message and calm the protests. Nazarbayev was said to have left the country, heading for the Emirates or Kyrgyzstan. Hypothesis denied by his spokesman who wrote on Twitter that the former Kazakh dictator is in the capital and “asks everyone to gather around President Tokayev to overcome current challenges and guarantee the integrity of the country”. The authorities do not speak explicitly of a coup, but the arrest, yesterday, of the former intelligence chief of Kazakhstan and ally of former president Nazarbayev, Karim Masimov, is also to be interpreted in this sense. For “high treason”, accused of having tried to overthrow the government precisely in the context of the protests caused by expensive gas.

The budget

Meanwhile, the international airport of Almaty, the second largest city in Kazakhstan and the country’s economic capital, remains closed: it should have reopened tomorrow 10 January. “Indefinitely, according to the press service of the airport,” local newspapers say. In the city, but also in the capital Nur-Sultan – called Astana until 2019 – a peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was deployed, a defensive alliance created on May 15, 1992 by six nations belonging to the Commonwealth of Independent States. «It could be said that all the national contingents of the CSTO have now arrived safely and have proceeded to carry out the missions. They are concentrating largely around the capital and inside the capital of Kazakhstan, and in the most dangerous region, Almaty, which according to the president of Kazakhstan was actually subjected to six waves of various extremist attacks, “says Igor Panarin, consultant to the secretariat of the CSTO for political cooperation. The contingent, the presidency said, will remain in the country “for a short period of time, until the situation has stabilized”.

The government version

The Nur-Sultan government gives its version of the facts in a statement by Erzhan Kazykhan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Special Representative for International Cooperation. “Foreign media coverage of events in Kazakhstan may lead readers to the impression that Nur-Sultan’s government is being attacked by peaceful protesters, when instead the security forces are facing” violent crowds committing brazen acts of terrorism ” “, it is read. “Given the amount of misinformation and the rapidly evolving situation in Kazakhstan, we urge you not to jump to hasty conclusions and allow full investigation to reveal the truth on the ground. The Republic of Kazakhstan has repeatedly expressed its commitment to the rule of law. All actions taken or supported are and will be in accordance with our Constitution, laws and international commitments ». 18 agents of the security forces, it continues, would have been killed by “extremists and terrorists”, while more than 700 agents and a thousand civilians would have been injured. “Anyone who sees extremists as part of peaceful demonstrations should know that two young soldiers were beheaded after being brought to their knees,” says Kazykhan.

On the cover EPA / RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS | A frame from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry with Russian troops just landed in Kazakhstan, January 8, 2022.

