What happens in my body if I eat a lot of yogurt per day?

Yogurt is one of the essential foods within the feeding thanks to its multiple benefits that affect our Health. It is a nutritious, vitamin and healthy fermented with an important source of protein and essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium or calcium. In this context, specialists have determined how its excessive consumption affects.

Experts maintain that the yogurt It is effective in reducing the risk of heart disease and osteoporosis, while controlling weight gain. In addition, following this line, specialists stated that within a feeding Balanced diet can strengthen bones and teeth, while reducing high cholesterol and helping to reduce high blood pressure. As if that were not enough, its intake will benefit health in diabetic terms, lowering blood glucose, and also stimulates the immune system.

Although beyond its benefits to Health, it is also important to know its adverse effects every time it is consumed in excess. According to experts, eating constantly and adding yogurt As a supplement, it can cause binge eating, especially if consumed before bed, generating a huge hunger the next day. Consequently, the feeding It must be healthy and within that framework, know how to include the aforementioned food, seeking a balance.

On the other hand, being an important source of calcium, it will be essential to know the recommended daily amount of said nutrient. Usually a person with good Health should incorporate between 800 and 1,000 milligrams of calcium, although in adolescence and also women with menopause should increase their intake to 1,200 milligrams. To reach this dose, it can be added to the feeding healthy 4 servings of dairy. One of the most recurrent examples is eating a portion of milk, one of cheese and yogurt on two occasions.

Photo: Pixabay

Therefore, following this line of argument, to guarantee good health, it will be possible to consume yogurt only twice a day, within the framework of a feeding healthy. According to experts, it is not essential or necessary to consume it per day. But if consumed daily they must be natural, without sugar or sweeteners.