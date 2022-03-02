What happens in my body if I eat a lot of yogurt per day?

Yogurt is one of the essential foods within the feeding thanks to its multiple benefits that affect our Health. It is a nutritious, vitamin and healthy fermented with an important source of protein and essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium or calcium. In this context, specialists have determined how its excessive consumption affects.

Experts maintain that the yogurt It is effective in reducing the risk of heart disease and osteoporosis, while controlling weight gain. In addition, following this line, specialists stated that within a feeding Balanced diet can strengthen bones and teeth, while reducing high cholesterol and helping to reduce high blood pressure. As if that were not enough, its intake will benefit health in diabetic terms, lowering blood glucose, and also stimulates the immune system.

