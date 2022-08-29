What happens in the body when we exercise and what are the conditions that could affect it?

In two of the runners there was talk of a cardiorespiratory arrest, but this could be caused by multiple causes, from associated diseases, previous health conditions, poor preparation, post-Covid symptoms or even other conditions such as malformations that people may not know they exist .

On August 28, the XII race was run 21K from Guatemala City where nearly 8,000 people gathered in the center of the city and the death of two runners was mourned. Similarly in the Cobán half marathon on August 7, one of the athletes also died.

the doctor pediatrician and specialist in respiratory diseases, as well as marathon runner, Alexander de Leon Marsicovetereexplains that in his history he has run a little more than 10 races 42 kilometers Y Running has become an increasingly frequent activity and it is important to attend to multiple details that range from the clothes and shoes that are worn to the movements and certain actions that allow the activity to take place and avoid injuries and other problems.

“You get excited when you run, by doing so you want to include more distance, if you achieve 5 kilometers you want to reach 10, 15 or more…”, he adds. But, he adds that a half marathon is a great physical effort that requires good physical training involving gym work and not just running, excellent nutrition and hydration, prior to the event itself.

His recommendation is that when you want to reach 21 kilometers, it is important to carry out at least one stress test after the age of 35 to have a baseline cardiac study to know where you are. “With these sudden deaths that have happened in these and other races, sometimes forensic studies are not done and it could be limited to saying cardiorespiratory arrest, but sometimes there are other conditions such as arteriovenous malformations or aneurysms that a percentage of the population could never finding out that he suffers from it and that with a physical effort he causes them to present sudden death, ”adds De León.

For her part, Iris Cazali, an infectologist at Roosevelt Hospital, adds that currently covid-19 has also caused problems at cardiac levels, “we are treating patients with post-Covid syndrome, which is defined as all symptoms after three months of having the disease … they could have arrhythmias, tachycardias caused by inflammation of the heart, fatigue, lack of smell, taste, among others that are considered sequelae.

If they have had a mild covid, they require medical follow-up and when there are other problems, it is necessary to seek support from specialists to have an appropriate follow-up.

De León adds that as a runner he belongs to a running team called Regenerix, with more than 200 people and has given consultations to patients with covid-19 and some, although they have had mild or asymptomatic symptoms, have reported an increase in heart rate or have reported fatigue. “We send them to the cardiologist to do post-Covid stress tests that are important to do to know where you are in your body,” he adds.

The doctor De León also adds that certain products such as gels with caffeine and in some people who are not used to it become a trigger for cardiac arrhythmias.

Similarly, it is important to pay attention to eating well and hydrating so that the body is ready for these distances.

a good preparation

Juan Pablo Zelaya, coordinator of the Technician in Management of Fitness Centers and Physical Training career, comments that 21 kilometers is not for beginners, there must be a level of previous training to be able to do a race of this type.

Secondly, and as a general recommendation prior to an event like this, it is to check with our doctor that we have adequate levels of blood pressure, in addition to cholesterol and blood glucose, which helps to know our general condition.

The expert recommends taking care of the diet prior to the event (enough complex carbohydrates to have the necessary energy), as well as the necessary rest (minimum of 7 hours). Limit the consumption of alcoholic beverages to a minimum the days before the race.

Hydration before and during the race is vital, with the optimal amount of glucose and electrolytes for the long duration of the race, (especially for those who run the 21 kilometers).

Finally, it is advisable to run with a heart monitor and try not to exceed our maximum heart rate for too long, following the Karvonen formula. In simplified terms, our said maximum frequency comes from subtracting our age from 220. That is, if we are 40 years old, said maximum frequency would correspond to 180 beats per minute.

Zelaya adds that a proper warm-up and cool-down is also vital in an event like this.

In addition, the use of appropriate clothing is suggested according to weather conditions, as it can cause heat stroke if the athlete’s temperature is not controlled.

Avoid injuries and respond to emergencies

For his part, Dr. Joshua Dines, an orthopedic doctor and specialist in sports medicine at the Hospital for Special Surgery, HSS, in New York and who recently visited Guatemala, adds that it is never too late to start exercising and it is necessary to do it slowly, listen to the body and if something hurts it is important to stop. Faced with this, explore if there is any movement that is done wrong, or that the effort made has been exceeded.

Dines says that nowadays it is possible to start the movement through online resources, but it is always preferable to approach a professional the first time so that the postures and the different movements are reviewed so as not to injure yourself. Professional feedback is valuable.

De León adds that devices such as heart rate watches are allies in the process of participating in these races and in general in different sporting events.

If the runner has a severe headache or shortness of breath, chest pain or cold sweat, generalized paleness it is recommended to stop and seek support.

An important figure is to know what your maximum heart rate is and that it does not skyrocket or increase. You should also stop if you feel that the effort is too much and the fatigue is extreme.

The doctor and also runner Herbert Vides, adds that exercising is important to establish how long you have not exercised, if you have comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes or a metabolic disorder, among other conditions, and thus prepare to establish the recommended parameters that do well cheers.

“Even if we have always exercised, it is essential to see a doctor to know your physical process,” says Vides. Long distances require at least three months of preparation and take into account hydration before the race and rest well, experts add.

Just not being well hydrated causes problems that could affect your heart’s rhythm. The Vascular Risk and Cardiac Rehabilitation Section of the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) has explained that “dehydration prevents normal organ function, decreases urine production and can rapidly deteriorate kidney function.” “In a prolonged situation, dehydration can cause the appearance of arrhythmias due to alteration of ions and systemic failure, which can be very serious if a solution is not given in an adequate time.” In extreme cases, not being well hydrated can also lead to permanent brain damage, seizures, and even death.

Connoisseurs also insist on taking care to avoid drinking energy drinks, which have a stimulating effect on the central nervous system, which translates into a feeling of energy to perform any activity.

To start

Specialists comment that when you have not exercised regularly, you should start moderately and gradually increase the activity. If you have not been consistent in your training or have not exercised for a long time, here are some ideas: