What happens in the brains of grandmothers when they see their grandchildren

We know how important grandmothers are for the growth of their grandchildren. They guarantee them emotional continuity when the parent is absent (for health or work reasons). They act as playmates with which the little ones can have fun and be distracted. But they also play an important educational role because they are a source of wisdom and experience. Growing up with loving and constantly present grandmothers improves the child’s emotional growth and development.

But what is this special intergenerational bond based on? To investigate it for the first time the scientists of the Emory University of Atlanta (Georgia) who scanned the brains of 50 grandmothers while looking at photos of their grandchildren to better understand the scientific basis of this link. From the study, published on Proceedings of the Royal Society B, it emerged that between grandmothers and grandchildren there is such a deep bond as to allow them an empathic sharing of joys and sorrows, as if they were in symbiosis. “The brain functions of grandmothers – he said Minwoo Lee, Emory’s graduate student and co-author of the study – can play an important role in a child’s social life and development. This is an important aspect of the human experience that has largely been left out of the field of neuroscience and that we wanted to study ”.

I study

The researchers enrolled 50 healthy grandmothers with at least one biological grandchild between the ages of 3 and 12 to understand how their practical and emotional “support” for families could be associated with better grandchildren’s well-being. The grandmothers filled out questionnaires to measure their degree of involvement and attachment to their grandson, providing details on how much time they spend with him, on the activities they do with him and on how much affection they feel for him. The grandmothers underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure their brain function while looking at pictures of their grandson, an unknown child, the grandson’s same-sex parent, and an unknown adult.

Grandmothers feel what their grandchildren feel

In most grandmothers, viewing images of grandchildren activated the areas of their brains associated with emotional empathy and motivation more than other images. These grandmothers also reported in the questionnaire that they wished to be more involved in the care of their grandson. “The results – he explains James Rilling, lead author and professor in the Department of Anthropology of Emory and the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences – suggest that grandmothers can feel how their grandchildren feel when interacting with them. If their grandson smiles, they feel the joy the child feels. If their grandson is crying, they feel the pain and anguish that the baby is feeling. ”

Baby teeth can indicate whether a baby is at risk of developing mental disorders

Grandmothers are more emotionally attached to their grandchildren than to their children

The study also found that when grandmothers look at pictures of their adult child, the area of ​​the brain associated with cognitive empathy becomes more active. This indicates that the grandmothers are able to understand what the child is thinking and why, but not what he is feeling emotionally. “Young children are probably better able to” manipulate “not only the mother’s brain, but also that of the grandmothers,” he says. Rilling -. An adult child no longer has the same “ability”, so it probably doesn’t elicit the same emotional response in mothers. ”

The role of grandmothers in modern societies

Humans can be defined as cooperative breeders, as mothers seek help from other family members to care for their offspring, although the sources of such help may vary by society. “We often believe that the father is the figure who helps the mother the most, but that’s not always the case,” he says Rilling -. In some cases, the grandmothers are the main helpers. “Indeed, the hypothesis of the grandmother as the main helper, which provides benefits to offspring and grandchildren, is also linked to the fact that females tend to have longer lives, as well as reproductive age, compared to males There are numerous studies to support this: among these there is a research conducted on the population of Hadza in Tanzania which shows how the procurement of food by grandmothers improves the nutritional status of grandchildren; another research shows, instead, how the “support” of grandmothers reduces the intervals between the births of the daughters and increases the number of grandchildren.

“But also in modern societies – he concludes Rilling – it is clear that the commitment of grandmothers in “supporting” their grandchildren is associated with better results of children in school, in social relations, in behavior and in physical health “.