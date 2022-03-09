What happens in the Covid emergency: three variants of Omicron, positive uphill and no fines for No vax

The Coronavirus emergency in Italy is not over. The 60,000 new infections recorded by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health say that the circulation of Sars-CoV-2 is not dying out. Also because three sub-variants of Omicron circulate in the country, while the Delta seems to have disappeared. And even if the occupation of the hospitals does not worry for now, there are currently one million and one hundred thousand positives, almost all in home isolation. And the Rt contagion index rises again, approaching the threshold of 1 again. While no sanctions have been raised against over 50s who have not complied with the vaccination obligation. Because the Revenue Agency has not yet received the names of the defaulters.

Variants and sub-variants

With order. The analyzes of the Ceinge-Biotechnologies advanced in Naples, based on the international database Gisaid, say that three sub-variants of Omicron are circulating in Italy: BA.1.1, present in 36% of the sequenced cases, BA.2 (5%) and BA. 3, whose circulation is limited for now. The primary version of Omicron (BA.1) is instead decreasing its incidence (53%). The slight increase in recent days, however, does not necessarily mean the arrival of another wave. As Antonella Viola explains today at Corriere della Sera, «The data are not consolidated. It is true that we have seen contagions on the rise in the last three days compared to the previous week, but for a real evaluation we need the numbers of at least a week, the changes on a daily level tell us little and it is too early to talk about a reversal. Furthermore, we should eventually worry about the increases in hospitalizations ».

As for admissions, in intensive care there are 592, or 18 less in one day in the balance between entries and exits, and the daily entries were 50; in ordinary departments there are 8,776, or 213 fewer in one day. In 24 hours, deaths increased from 130 to 184. In the regions, the greatest daily increase is found in Sicily, with 7,049 cases, followed by Lombardy (6,497), Lazio (6,214), Puglia (6,026). The numbers of the epidemic describe a difficult situation in view of March 31, the date scheduled for the end of the state of emergency, so much so that Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health, observed that “the legal emergency ends on 31 March, but this does not mean that the health emergency is over ».

The Rt index rises again

In the space of a month, things changed rapidly: from the beginning of February the Rt index was 0.7, now it is approaching 1, physicist Giorgio Sestili, founder of the Facebook page, told Ansa ‘ Scientific data and analysis’. The increase in this value is indicated by the research groups that calculate the indices equivalent to RT: the CovidTrends site indicates the value 0.9; the CovidStat site of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) indicates the value 0.82 (intermediate between 0.91 and 0.74); Rt’s estimate as of March 4 was 0.89, physicist Roberto Battiston of the University of Trento reports on his website. “For three days there has been an increase in cases, equal to 23% compared to the previous week,” explained Sestili, while yesterday there was an increase of 14%, again within a week.

Certainly, he continued, “three days are few and the data are not very solid to draw conclusions; the trend must be confirmed over time and only in the next week will we be able to say something more precise ». The regions that show an increase in cases in recent days are Umbria, Calabria, Molise and Valle d’Aosta. Looking to the future, at the moment, according to Sestili, we can only say that “it is difficult to think of cutting down infections to a few hundred, where we have not had containment measures, as we have focused on vaccines that limit serious disease”. Still «it’s cold and the measures are easing. Consequently, a backlash is plausible ».

The fines for the No vax? Zero

Meanwhile, explain today The print, one month and eight days from the entry into force of the vaccination obligation, the fines for No vax are equal to zero. The procedure of the decree provided that the names of the non-compliant were detected by the Health Card System managed by Sogei, which should have crossed them with the vaccination register of the Regions. Certificates of healing should also have been recorded in the card. To date, however, no name has been sent to the Revenue Agency. And it doesn’t mean that once it starts, the procedure won’t get stuck again. As we explained some time ago, it will be enough to oppose to delay the arrival of the fine by up to 260 days.

And this is because before the notice, the No vax will receive a notice of initiation of the procedure. On that occasion he may also decide to take ten days to send the reasons that made him postpone the choice to immunize to the competent authority. And then he can appeal to the justice of the peace asking for the suspension of the debit notice. Only if the judge does not accept the request, the Revenue will be able to start the process for the compulsory recovery of the sum, increased by subsequent expenses. On June 15 the obligation expires. And the risk of insult is very close.

Read also: