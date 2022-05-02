What happens inside the MET Gala?

The red carpets are ready for a new delivery of the MET Gala, one of the most important fashion events of the year and that already has 70 years of tradition behind it. backs.

It is one of the most exclusive and there are many artists who, every year, they are uninvited for the event organized by Anna Wintour. It is also known as the Oscars of fashion and has an incredible level of worldwide promotion.

There are many images of all the guests wearing their best clothes on the red carpet, however, after this they go inside the Metropolitan Museum. At this point the journalists are not allowed to pass and celebrities must keep quiet about what goes on inside.

Guests are prohibited from taking photos

For this reason, many citizens wonder what is happening within this event so exclusive.

The journalist of ‘The New York Times’, Vanessa Friedman, already explained in 2018 that as soon as they enter, the guests arrive at a reception where they can greet the hosts.

This year, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-chairs and Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintourthe honorary co-chairs.

After the greetings, they go to the exhibition, which will focus on “the principles of the American way” and it is a continuation of the theme chosen last year, which also followed similar lines. In short, the idea is to pay homage to the “unsung heroes” of design in the US. From the Costume Institute they emphasize that “one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to highlight the talent and contributions of these people, and many of them are women.

Once they have gone through all the exhibits, they enter the cocktail and the subsequent dinner, accompanied by a show.

Many have been artists who have performed here, such as Katy Perry, Rihanna or The Weekend, according to ‘Bustle’.

How to follow the event

The party is co-directed by Anna Wintour, editor of the magazine fashionand it is on the Vogue website where you can follow the event live.

The fashion magazine will broadcast the red carpet of the 2022 MET gala, and it will do so with the help of three exceptional presenters: the actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, the director of Vogue magazine, Hamish Bowles and the American television star La La Anthony.

In addition, Vogue’s social networks will give a good account of what happens in the Big Apple that night and they will make us part of this great date with fashion.