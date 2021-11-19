What happens is inexplicable: “It’s a miracle! The guardian angels protected him “

She is back in the crosshairs of terrorism again: Fr.it turned out to be a terrible massacre. The wife is sure of it, it was a true miracle, and she thanks the angels who protected her husband.

He is the man of the moment. Let’s talk about the heroic taxi driver who put his life at risk.

Just a month ago, the killing of British MP David Amess. Last Sunday, Great Britain was once again in the sights of terrorism. It happened in Liverpool, where a taxi driver named David Perry foiled a suicide bombing at the hospital.

The man had loaded a passenger who had given him directions to be transported to the city cathedral where the celebration of Remembrance Day was planned, an act of homage to the veterans who have served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

But the traffic jams due to safety measures must have made the passenger change his mind – a 32-year-old Syrian named Emad Al Swealmeen – who thus asked to change destination and to be transported to the “Women’s Hospital of Liverpool”.

Boris Johnson: an act of heroism

Along the way David recognized a homemade explosive device. Suspecting that the man intended to carry out a massacre, he then locked the kamikaze in the taxi and managed to escape just moments before the explosion. The bomber died instantly while the taxi driver sustained a ruptured eardrum and other minor injuries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the David’s “extraordinary presence of wit and courage” and called him a “hero”.

His wife: “an absolute miracle that he managed to escape”

Rachel, the driver’s wife, posted a message on Facebook the day after the attack. The message, initially addressed only to friends and acquaintances, was also shared by One Call Taxis, the company for which her husband works, and thus has been widely disseminated online.

Rachel claims she is convinced that God watched over her husband: “The explosion”, writes, “It happened while he was in the car and how he managed to escape is absolutely a miracle. He certainly had guardian angels who took care of him ”.

In the message Rachel also had words of thanks for all the professional staff – law enforcement and health care – who immediately helped David by giving him the first medical care: “I would like to thank the extraordinary staff, doctors and nurses of the hospital; you were all fantastic. And also the police officers and detectives who took care of us. We are very grateful to you ”.

The woman – who married David in June 2016 – asked to pray that there will be no more attacks: “We pray that this does not happen to anyone else.”

