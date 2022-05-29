What happens now in the defamation trial between Depp and Heard and what are the possible verdicts?

Divorced Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have reached the end of their acrimonious libel trial in Virginia, which has created headlines around the world for six weeks and has seen fans closely follow the proceedings on TikTok and Instagram and try the case as a spectator sport, microanalyzing the evidence and rooting for their preferred side.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million over an op-ed he wrote for Washington Post in December 2018 discussing domestic abuse and experiencing “the full force of our culture’s anger at women who speak out.”

Although Heard did not name her ex-husband in the article in question, Depp’s legal team argues that readers are likely to assume he is the person responsible for the ordeal she alludes to and have claimed that the article caused their client to lose lucrative profits. film roles as a result of its publication.

Depp is a prolific blockbuster star, best known for his series of dark fantasy films with director Tim Burton and the franchise of Pirates of the Caribbeanbut was recently replaced in the series Fantastic Beasts by JK Rowling after Warner Brothers asked her to resign.

Heard, better known for Aquaman (2018), is countersuing her ex-husband, whom she met when they starred together The Rum Diary in 2011, for $100 million, claiming that she is the one who has been smeared by Depp’s lawyers, who argue that his claims of victimhood amount to a “hoax”.

In the courtroom of Judge Penney Azcarate, in Fairfax County, lurid details were given about what was clearly a very dysfunctional marriagewith friends, former employees, and clinical psychologists taking the stand to offer their testimony.

Depp’s ex-partners Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis have joined his former co-stars Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Eva Green in speaking out on his behalf, while Julia Fox, Howard Stern and Kathy Griffin have voiced their support for Depp. heard.

Amber Heard gives her testimony (AP)

In the dramatic final week of the trial, British supermodel Kate Moss, 48, made a virtual appearance to answer questions about her past relationship with Depp in the mid-1990s, after Heard alleged during her defense testimony. that the first had pushed the second down the stairs.

The court has met from Monday to Thursday since April 11 and was scheduled to conclude the process on May 19, but had to extend it for another week due to the large amount of evidence that was being examined, which guarantees that the jury, made up of seven people, have more time to digest the information presented to them.

The trial ended on Friday, May 27, when the lawyers for both sides made their closing statements, after which the jury was asked to retire, deliberate and reach a verdict on whether, on the balance of probabilities, Heard defamed Depp in the article of post which is the core of the case.

If the jury finds that he did, Heard will be ordered to pay Depp the $50 million he claims in lost profits, although the court may recommend that he be awarded more or less than that amount.

Even if the actor does not receive the full amount of damages he asks for, it is expected that his team will hail this result as a vindication of his arguments and declare his client’s reputation restored.

Johnny Depp in consultation with his lawyer Ben Chew (Copyright The Associated Press All rights Reserved 2022)

If the jury finds in favor of Heard, Depp he will get nothing and could be sentenced to pay his ex-wife the US$100 million he has requested in his countersuit.

Again, jurors could conclude that figure is too high or not enough and recommend adjustment accordingly.

Despite the emotional suggestion made by supporters of #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on social media, there is no doubt that a verdict in Depp’s favor could land Heard in jail for perjury, as this is a civil case, not a criminal one.

In the unlikely event that such a charge were brought against her and successfully prosecuted by the Virginia District Attorney, it would be pursued as a separate matter from this libel suit.

As this is a civil case, another possibility is that an out-of-court settlement will be reached between the two parties, as was agreed upon when they divorced, although, given the apparently hostile nature of current relations between Depp and Heardthis seems highly unlikely at this stage.

