what happens now? «LMF Lamiafinanza

The Alonzo hard fork, arriving on September 12, will finally open to smart contracts on Cardano.

Smart contracts, as we know, are “smart” contracts written in self-applicable and immutable computer code. This is a much awaited novelty because this feature is destined to open a new and wide range of use cases for the Cardano blockchain: payments, peer-to-peer transactions, crowdfunding, auctions and much more.

This also means that the DApps (decentralized applications) for the first time will also be able to work on Cardano: the update, therefore, is paving the way to make decentralized finance (also called Defi) usable by everyone in everyday life – a possibility in line with Cardano’s goal of making blockchain technology available to everyone.

The competition with Ethereum

Cardano and Ethereum have often been compared to each other. However, thanks to Hard Fork Alonzo, Cardano – once considered only a potential competitor – can now become a real contender for Ethereum’s leadership. If all goes as planned, thanks to this update Cardano could prove to be a valid and safe alternative to Ethereum for the management of smart contracts.

Although Ethereum smart contracts are already widespread, the implementation on Cardano will offer users a user-friendly alternative that is also more environmentally sustainable, with a higher number of TPS (transactions per second: 257 for Cardano versus 15 for Ethereum), lower rates, and similar use cases. However, Ethereum is also preparing these features, which will be available once the transition to Proof of Stake (Pos) is completed. While Ethereum’s London hard fork has prepared the network to move to Ethereum 2.0 in the future, Ethereum still uses the Proof of Work (Pow) system, which requires high amounts of power. Cardano, on the other hand, uses a Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, and for this reason, at least for the moment, it is more sustainable than Ethereum, which is unlikely to implement these changes within the year. In that sense, it will be interesting to see how Ethereum and Cardano develop in terms of large-scale adoption.

What is Cardano?

Cardano aims to provide everyone with a secure, scalable and transparent network. This is also the reason why this open source project has never kept its plans for the future under wraps, clearly defining a detailed roadmap.

Alonzo’s rollout represents the most important phase in the Goguen era of smart contracts. Although there is a certain level of distrust and several criticisms about its usefulness, Charles Hoskinson, Executive Director of IOHK, the company that developed Cardano, has dismissed skepticism about the imminent launch of smart contracts.

Cardano: a bit of history

Project founded in 2015 (but launched a few years later, in 2017), Cardano also includes former Ethereum developers, such as Charles Hoskinson (co-founder of the latter), among its founders. Its native ADA token, whose total supply is 45 billion, is named after the first recognized computer programmer since the late 19th century: a woman, Ada Lovelace, daughter of the poet Lord Byron (hence the name of the first era of Cardano, Byron). Currently it can be traded by anyone around the world or committed to a staking pool (group of cryptocurrency holders joining forces).

